Mark Your Calendar for Aug 24 to Witness a Stunning Planet Parade Featuring 6 Planets in the Sky

On August 24, six planets will align in the sky, including Saturn, Neptune, Uranus, Jupiter, Mars, and Mercury.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 August 2024 13:25 IST
Photo Credit: NASA

Highlights
  • Six planets to align in the sky on August 24—don’t miss it!
  • Saturn, Neptune, Uranus, Jupiter, Mars, and Mercury visible
  • Best viewing in the US from 5:45 a.m. ET to sunrise
Get ready for a spectacular celestial event this Saturday morning, August 24, when six planets will align in the sky. Following a similar event on June 3, skywatchers will have another chance to view Saturn, Neptune, Uranus, Jupiter, Mars, and Mercury all at once. This planetary parade, while not extremely rare, is a highlight of 2024, which has already delivered a total solar eclipse and the Aurora Borealis.

Viewing Times and Locations

The best time to catch this astronomical show in the US will be between 5:45 a.m. ET and sunrise, which is at 6:15 a.m. ET. Saturn will be the first to appear, followed by Neptune, Uranus, Jupiter, and Mars. Mercury will emerge shortly before sunrise. For optimal viewing, the New York state region offers the most advantageous spot. However, people across the US will have opportunities to see this event, though the visibility window may vary slightly by location.

Global Visibility

This planet parade will also be visible in various regions around the world on different dates. Residents of Abu Dhabi and Hong Kong can observe it on August 23, while those in Athens and Tokyo can see it on August 24. Berlin, London, and Reykjavík will have their chance on August 26, and the event will reach Mexico on August 28, São Paulo and Sydney on August 30. This global visibility makes it an exciting opportunity for many sky enthusiasts.

Viewing Tips

Jupiter, Mars, and Saturn will be visible to the naked eye, but Neptune and Uranus require high-powered binoculars or a telescope. Mercury's visibility may be challenging due to its proximity to the sun, potentially needing some magnification for a clearer view. Cloud cover or light pollution could affect visibility, so finding a dark, clear spot will enhance the experience.

Understanding Planetary Alignments

Planetary alignments, or planet parades, occur when multiple planets are visible in the night sky simultaneously. While such events vary in frequency and visibility, the upcoming alignment is a noteworthy occasion. Future alignments of five or more planets are scheduled for January 18, 2025, February 28, 2025, and August 29, 2025.
 

Further reading: Planet Parade, planetary alignment, Saturn, Neptune, Uranus, JUPITER, Mars, mercury, Astronomy, Stargazing
