Vivo is all set to launch its next-generation of smartphone in the T-series with the launch of Vivo T3 Pro. The brand has already confirmed that it will unveil the product on August 27, 2024 in the country. The Vivo T3 Pro is said to feature some interesting features and specifications in the mid-range segment. The brand has confirmed some key features, including a vegan leather finish, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, dual rear cameras, and more. So, if you are wondering what to expect from the latest Vivo smartphone, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will talk in-depth about the Vivo T30 Pro's expected price in India, launch date, expected specifications, features, and more. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G India Launch Details

Vivo has confirmed that it will be launching the upcoming Vivo handset in India. The brand has revealed that it will be introducing the smartphone on August 27, 2024. The launch event will take place at noon IST, and one can watch the live stream of the launch event on the company's official YouTube channel. You can also get live updates of the launch on the company's official social media channels.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G Expected Price in India and Sale Date

At the time of writing, there is no information about the Vivo T3 Pro smartphone. However, if the rumours are meant to be believed, then we can expect it to be a mid-range smartphone and once can expect it to be priced between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 price band. As far as the sale date is concerned, one can expect it to be available within a week of the launch.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G Expected Features and Specifications

Vivo has already revealed certain details of the upcoming T3 Pro handset. Here's everything you need to know:

Design

Vivo claims the upcoming T3 Pro will be the segment's slimmest curved smartphone. The handset will be 7.49mm thin and will be available in two colour options: Sandstone Orange and Emerald Green. As for the design aesthetics, The phone will come with a big camera module at the rear panel that will house a dual-camera setup and an LED flash.

The smartphone will be available in two colour options.

On the front, there will be a center-aligned punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The right side of the device will feature volume controls and a power on/off button. Judging by the design, the Vivo T3 Pro seems to be a rebadged version of the recently launched iQOO Z9s Pro.

Display

Coming to the display, the Vivo T3 Pro is expected to feature a 3D curved AMOLED display. The brand has also confirmed that the handset will feature a 120Hz screen refresh rate and will also feature Eye Protection. The upcoming handset offers 4,500nits of peak brightness as well.

Performance and OS

Coming to the performance, the Vivo T3 Pro is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. The chipset is based on a 4nm TSMC process and features an Adreno 720 GPU. Apart from this, there is no information available about the RAM and storage configuration of the handset, but one could expect it to feature up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage with an option to expand the storage. In terms of software, the upcoming Vivo mobile might feature FunTouch OS 14, which will be based on Android 14.

Cameras

Vivo has also confirmed that the upcoming Vivo device will come with a dual-camera setup on the rear panel. The handset packs a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 OIS camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

Battery and Other Details

The brand has yet to unveil other details about the upcoming Vivo T3 Pro, including battery capacity and fast charging support. However, we will get to know more about these during the launch event. So, stay tuned for more details about the Vivo handset.