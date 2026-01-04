Technology News
2026 Could Be the Best Year for Northern Lights; Why Post-Solar Maximum Storms Are Set to Surge

Although the Sun is now declining toward its next minimum, activity is expected to remain high into 2026.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 January 2026 11:31 IST
Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons

A spectacular glimpse of the Northern Lights in Northumberland in November

Highlights
  • Solar activity remains intense even after the official peak
  • Equinox geometry boosts aurora visibility worldwide
  • Moderate solar flares can still trigger major light shows
The end of 2025 saw bright auroras over northern skies following a strong solar flare. In October 2024, NASA noted that the Sun had entered its solar maximum phase. Experts predicted that the most frequent and intense Northern Lights would likely occur throughout 2026. Even though solar activity has technically begun its gradual decline since the 2024 peak, the Sun remains hyperactive with numerous sunspots and storms.

A single flare can still create spectacular displays, especially due to seasonal coincidences during the equinoxes, which statistically double the chances of viewing an aurora.

Solar Storms and Auroras

According to reports, the Sun's 11-year cycle peaked in 2024–25, unleashing many intense flares. NASA announced in October 2024 that Solar Cycle 25 had peaked. On November 11, 2025, a massive X5.1-class solar flare sent charged particles toward Earth, sparking the brightest aurora seen in the UK.

Although the Sun is now declining toward its next minimum, activity is expected to remain high into 2026. These storms – including coronal mass ejections (CMEs) – shower Earth with charged particles, which collide with gases high in the atmosphere and create the auroras we see.

Seasonal Effects and Forecasting

Auroras reach their peak as the seasons change between spring and fall. This occurs when Earth's tilted magnetic field is aligned in a way that enhances geomagnetic storms. The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center states that the equinox periods are the best times of the year to see the Northern Lights.

The Russell-McPherron effect demonstrates that the probability of auroras can increase by two times during the equinoxes. Contemporary satellites and models are instrumental in forecasting solar storms, while mobile phone cameras are convenient for capturing and sharing.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Solar Storms, Space Weather, NOAA, Geomagnetic storms, Northern Lights, Science
