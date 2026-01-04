One of the most popular reality TV shows, MasterChef India, is returning with its new season this week. Viewers are highly excited as the show returns with a fresh theme titled "Pride of India." The show will feature a significant twist: this season's contestants will compete in duos. Collectively, they must navigate cooking challenges, pressure tests, elimination tasks, and team challenges to claim the Golden Apron. The episodes promise to be highly entertaining and light-hearted.

When and Where to Watch MasterChef India

The show will begin streaming on January 5, 2026, exclusively on Sony LIV. Additionally, it will be available on the Sony TV channel. New episodes will drop every Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM.

Official Trailer and Plot of Masterchef India

MasterChef India is coming back for Season 9 with the theme "Pride of India." This season will witness contestants competing in duos rather than as individuals. The format will revolve around pairs such as mother-daughter, brother-sister, father-daughter, and more.

Furthermore, these duos will compete against each other and must navigate intense cooking challenges and tests, including the mystery box, elimination rounds, pressure tests, and team challenges. The duo that overcomes these high-intensity tasks will win the title of MasterChef India 2026 along with the Golden Apron.

Cast and Crew of MasterChef India

The upcoming season, themed "Pride of India," marks a highly anticipated reunion of the show's most iconic judging panel. Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Ranveer Brar are returning, and they will be joined by Chef Kunal Kapur, who makes a significant comeback to the franchise.

Reception of MasterChef India

Season 9 is yet to be released; henceforth, the response has not yet arrived. However, the overall IMDb rating of the show is 6.2/10.