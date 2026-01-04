Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • 13,000 Year Old Cosmic Airburst Triggered ‘Impact Winter’ and Mass Extinction, Research Suggests

13,000-Year-Old Cosmic Airburst Triggered ‘Impact Winter’ and Mass Extinction, Research Suggests

The deep freeze, combined with the loss of habitats, would have been disastrous for Ice Age ecosystems.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 January 2026 09:12 IST
13,000-Year-Old Cosmic Airburst Triggered ‘Impact Winter’ and Mass Extinction, Research Suggests

Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons

Shocked quartz discoveries hint that a fiery comet explosion may have plunged Earth into chaos

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Shocked quartz suggests extreme heat from a prehistoric cosmic airburst
  • Possible comet explosion linked to Younger Dryas climate cooling
  • Event may have contributed to mammoth and megafauna extinctions
Advertisement

New research points to fragments of a comet exploding over North America approximately 13,000 years ago, sparking firestorms and rapid cooling that could have contributed to the extinction of mammoths. Scientists report finding telltale “shocked” quartz grains at classic Clovis sites dating to the Younger Dryas boundary, evidence of intense heat and pressure. This suggests a cosmic airburst triggered widespread fires and an “impact winter,” stressing Ice Age ecosystems and life.

Traces of a Cosmic Blast

According to the study, at three well-known Clovis sites, scientists discovered microscopic “shocked” quartz grains in layers dated to 12,800 years ago. Advanced imaging shows these sand grains contain multiple fractures and even molten silica – signs of extreme heat and pressure.

Such features normally form only during massive explosions. Computer models indicate that a low-altitude airburst from a comet fragment could create the observed shock patterns over a wide area without leaving a crater.

Climate Chaos and Extinctions

Approximately 12,800 years ago, the world suddenly plunged into the Younger Dryas, a 1,000-year mini ice age. One theory suggests that a comet explosion caused this chill. An explosion may have resulted in forest fires and carry soot up the air, the result being a severe form of “impact winter.” This deep freeze, combined with the loss of habitats, would have been disastrous for Ice Age ecosystems.

This may be one of the reasons why mammoths and mastodons, among other megafauna, disappeared at the Younger Dryas boundary.The comet hypothesis remains controversial, however; many scientists prefer alternative explanations, such as massive meltwater surges that disrupted ocean currents and altered the global climate.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Science, Study, woolly mammoth
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple’s Low-Cost MacBook Launch Timeline Surfaces; Could Feature iPhone 16 Pro’s Chipset
Abar Proloy Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Saswata Chatterjee and Ritwick Chakraborty Starrer Online?

Related Stories

13,000-Year-Old Cosmic Airburst Triggered ‘Impact Winter’ and Mass Extinction, Research Suggests
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Roundup: All You Need to Know Ahead of Launch
  2. Naanu Matthu Gunda 2 Now Available for Streaming Online: Details
  3. How 2026's High Solar Activity Will Create Spectacular Night Skies
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA James Webb Telescope Reveals ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ Star System Hiding a Supermassive Black Hole
  2. Hui Gumm Yaadein: Ek Doctor, Do Zindagiyaan Coming to OTT: When, Where to Watch Medical Drama Online?
  3. 2026 Could Be the Best Year for Northern Lights; Why Post-Solar Maximum Storms Are Set to Surge
  4. MasterChef India Season 9 Streams This Week on Sony LIV: Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Kunal Kapur Return
  5. 13,000-Year-Old Cosmic Airburst Triggered ‘Impact Winter’ and Mass Extinction, Research Suggests
  6. NOAA Issues G2 Solar Storm Watch; May Spark Auroras but Threaten Satellite Signals
  7. Freedom at Midnight Season 2 Streams on Sony LIV From January 9: What to Know About Nikkhil Advani’s Historical Drama
  8. Researchers Develop Neuromorphic ‘E-Skin’ to Give Humanoid Robots Pain Reflexes
  9. Naanu Matthu Gunda 2 Now Streaming on ZEE5: Where to Watch Rakesh Adiga’s Emotional Kannada Drama Online?
  10. Apple’s Low-Cost MacBook Launch Timeline Surfaces; Could Feature iPhone 16 Pro’s Chipset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »