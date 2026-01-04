Technology News
English Edition

Hui Gumm Yaadein: Ek Doctor, Do Zindagiyaan Coming to OTT: When, Where to Watch Medical Drama Online?

The series is the official Hindi adaptation of the popular Italian medical drama DOC – Nelle Tue Mani.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 January 2026 12:17 IST
Hui Gumm Yaadein: Ek Doctor, Do Zindagiyaan Coming to OTT: When, Where to Watch Medical Drama Online?

Photo Credit: Sony LIV

The upcoming medical drama stars Iqbal Khan in the lead role of Dr. Dev Mehta

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Hui Gum Yaadein is an upcoming medical drama show
  • It is an adaptation of the Italian medical drama named DOC
  • Streaming expected to begin soon, only on Sony LIV
Advertisement

Hui Gumm Yaadein – Ek Doctor, Do Zindagiyaan is an upcoming television show that has recently ignited buzz following its trailer launch. The series is the official Hindi adaptation of the popular Italian medical drama DOC – Nelle Tue Mani. It revolves around a brilliant doctor who, after a traumatic accident, loses years of his memory and embarks on a new phase of his life. As he starts afresh, he must confront his former reputation, troubled relationships, and untold secrets.

When and Where to Watch Hui Gum Yaadein

Although a specific release date has not yet been officially announced, recent reports indicate that Hui Gumm Yaadein – Ek Doctor, Do Zindagiyaan will be available for streaming on Sony LIV.

Official Trailer and Plot of Hui Gum Yaadein

A Hindi adaptation of the popular Italian medical drama DOC – Nelle Tue Mani, this show centers on a firm doctor who suffers an accident and ends up losing his memory. The show will then witness his transformational journey as he starts fresh with a new life. However, a twist will take over the drama when a doctor, who was a nightmare to work with due to his aggression and arrogant behavior, will now be seen as soft and friendly to all.

The conversation between the doctor and a child, as seen in the trailer, is definitely raising expectations for the show. Furthermore, he will have to navigate his life through a troubled relationship with his wife, uncover hidden secrets, and overcome his trauma.

Cast and Crew of Hui Gum Yaadein

The upcoming medical drama stars Iqbal Khan in the lead role of Dr. Dev Mehta. He is joined by Srishti Singh and Ekta Kaul in prominent roles. While specific directorial and technical crew members remain largely undisclosed, the series is being produced for SonyLIV.

Reception of Hui Gum Yaadein

Since the show has only just been announced and the first promos were released at the end of December 2025, an IMDb rating is not yet available. 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: imdb, ott, Sony LIV
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
NOAA Issues G2 Solar Storm Watch; May Spark Auroras but Threaten Satellite Signals
Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More

Related Stories

Hui Gumm Yaadein: Ek Doctor, Do Zindagiyaan Coming to OTT: When, Where to Watch Medical Drama Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Roundup: All You Need to Know Ahead of Launch
  2. Naanu Matthu Gunda 2 Now Available for Streaming Online: Details
  3. How 2026's High Solar Activity Will Create Spectacular Night Skies
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA James Webb Telescope Reveals ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ Star System Hiding a Supermassive Black Hole
  2. Hui Gumm Yaadein: Ek Doctor, Do Zindagiyaan Coming to OTT: When, Where to Watch Medical Drama Online?
  3. 2026 Could Be the Best Year for Northern Lights; Why Post-Solar Maximum Storms Are Set to Surge
  4. MasterChef India Season 9 Streams This Week on Sony LIV: Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Kunal Kapur Return
  5. 13,000-Year-Old Cosmic Airburst Triggered ‘Impact Winter’ and Mass Extinction, Research Suggests
  6. NOAA Issues G2 Solar Storm Watch; May Spark Auroras but Threaten Satellite Signals
  7. Freedom at Midnight Season 2 Streams on Sony LIV From January 9: What to Know About Nikkhil Advani’s Historical Drama
  8. Researchers Develop Neuromorphic ‘E-Skin’ to Give Humanoid Robots Pain Reflexes
  9. Naanu Matthu Gunda 2 Now Streaming on ZEE5: Where to Watch Rakesh Adiga’s Emotional Kannada Drama Online?
  10. Apple’s Low-Cost MacBook Launch Timeline Surfaces; Could Feature iPhone 16 Pro’s Chipset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »