Hui Gumm Yaadein – Ek Doctor, Do Zindagiyaan is an upcoming television show that has recently ignited buzz following its trailer launch. The series is the official Hindi adaptation of the popular Italian medical drama DOC – Nelle Tue Mani. It revolves around a brilliant doctor who, after a traumatic accident, loses years of his memory and embarks on a new phase of his life. As he starts afresh, he must confront his former reputation, troubled relationships, and untold secrets.

When and Where to Watch Hui Gum Yaadein

Although a specific release date has not yet been officially announced, recent reports indicate that Hui Gumm Yaadein – Ek Doctor, Do Zindagiyaan will be available for streaming on Sony LIV.

Official Trailer and Plot of Hui Gum Yaadein

A Hindi adaptation of the popular Italian medical drama DOC – Nelle Tue Mani, this show centers on a firm doctor who suffers an accident and ends up losing his memory. The show will then witness his transformational journey as he starts fresh with a new life. However, a twist will take over the drama when a doctor, who was a nightmare to work with due to his aggression and arrogant behavior, will now be seen as soft and friendly to all.

The conversation between the doctor and a child, as seen in the trailer, is definitely raising expectations for the show. Furthermore, he will have to navigate his life through a troubled relationship with his wife, uncover hidden secrets, and overcome his trauma.

Cast and Crew of Hui Gum Yaadein

The upcoming medical drama stars Iqbal Khan in the lead role of Dr. Dev Mehta. He is joined by Srishti Singh and Ekta Kaul in prominent roles. While specific directorial and technical crew members remain largely undisclosed, the series is being produced for SonyLIV.

Reception of Hui Gum Yaadein

Since the show has only just been announced and the first promos were released at the end of December 2025, an IMDb rating is not yet available.