Reliance Jio Launches International Roaming Packs for UAE, Canada and Other Nations: Price, Benefits

Reliance Jio says users can also take advantage of 50 percent reduced pay-go rates in 32 international destinations.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 August 2024 18:03 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Reliance Jio's new international roaming packs are exclusive to specific countries

Highlights
  • Reliance Jio introduces new international packs for Canada, UAE and more
  • Packs for these regions also include high-speed data
  • It does not allow outgoing calls and SMS made over Wi-Fi
Reliance Jio has launched exclusive country-specific international roaming (IR) packs for popular travel destinations such as Canada, Europe, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). These IR recharge plans come with multiple validity options, offering users choices for up to 30 days. Additionally, the telecommunications provider also claims to bundle free in-flight benefits with its IR packs in Europe and the Caribbean regions. Users can also take advantage of 50 percent reduced pay-go rates in 32 international destinations.

Reliance Jio International Roaming Packs

Reliance Jio detailed its new IR packs in a press note. Users travelling to the UAE, Canada, Thailand, and Saudi Arabia can enjoy unlimited incoming SMS. Incoming calls, including Wi-Fi calls, can be received from any country. It also enables outgoing calls to India, as well as those made locally. Packs for these regions also include high-speed data, which will be reduced to 64 kbps beyond the Fair Usage Policy (FUP).

However, Reliance Jio says outgoing local and rest-of-the-world (ROW) calls and SMS made over Wi-Fi will not be allowed with its IR packs.

Packs for UAE start at Rs. 898, which offer 100 minutes each for outgoing and incoming calls, 1GB of high-speed data, 100 SMS, and a seven-day validity. Meanwhile, prices of packs for Canada, Thailand and Saudi Arabia start at Rs. 1,691, Rs. 1,551, and Rs. 891, respectively.

Reliance Jio users travelling to the Caribbean can take advantage of in-flight benefits with the most expensive Rs. 3,851 IR recharge plan. The list of all the packs with their respective benefits is as follows:

IR Packs: Details

Segment MRP (in Rs.) Voice Benefits Data SMS Validity (in days) Covered Countries
UAE Pack Rs. 898 100 minutes Outgoing (Local + Call back to India) + 100 minutes Incoming 1 GB 100 SMS 7 1
  Rs. 1,598 150 minutes Outgoing (Local + Call back to India) + 150 minutes Incoming 3 GB 100 SMS 14  
  Rs. 2,998 250 minutes Outgoing (Local + Call back to India) + 250 minutes Incoming 7 GB 100 SMS 21  
Thailand Pack Rs. 1,551 100 minutes Outgoing (Local + Call back to India) + 100 minutes Incoming 6 GB 50 SMS 14 1
  Rs. 2,851 150 minutes Outgoing (Local + Call back to India) + 150 minutes Incoming 12 GB 100 SMS 30  
Canada Pack Rs. 1,691 100 minutes Outgoing (Local + Call back to India) + 100 minutes Incoming 5 GB 50 SMS 14 1
  Rs. 2,881 150 minutes Outgoing (Local + Call back to India) + 150 minutes Incoming 10 GB 100 SMS 30  
Saudi Arabia Pack Rs. 891 100 minutes Outgoing (Local + Call back to India) + 100 minutes Incoming 1 GB 20 SMS 7 1
  Rs. 1,291 100 minutes Outgoing (Local + Call back to India) + 100 minutes Incoming 2 GB 50 SMS 14  
  Rs. 2,891 150 minutes Outgoing (Local + Call back to India) + 150 minutes Incoming 5 GB 100 SMS 30  
Europe Pack Rs. 2,899 100 minutes Outgoing (Local + Call back to India) + 100 minutes Incoming 5 GB 100 SMS 30 32
Caribbean Pack Rs. 1,671 150 minutes Outgoing (Local + Call back to India + ROW) + 50 minutes Incoming 1 GB 50 SMS 14 24
  Rs. 3,851 200 minutes Outgoing (Local + Call back to India + ROW) + 50 minutes Incoming 4 GB 100 SMS 30

According to Reliance Jio, standard pay-go rates will be applicable to ROW calls made from all the aforementioned regions.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Reportedly Working on Bigger Displays That Could Be Used in Dual-Fold, Rollable Smartphones

