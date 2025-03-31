New Black Hole Theory Challenges Singularity, Reshaping Physics

A new model has been proposed that challenges the long-standing belief that black holes contain a singularity, a region where space and time break down. This theory suggests that black holes could exist without this problematic feature, reshaping our understanding. If accurate, this research could bridge the gap between general relativity and quantum mechanics, two fundamental yet conflicting theories of physics. The findings offer a fresh perspective on one of the most mysterious objects in the universe, potentially altering how black holes are studied.

The Issue with Singularities

According to a study published in Physics Letters B in February 2025, researchers modified Einstein's field equations to prevent the formation of a singularity at the centre of a black hole. According to Einstein's general theory of relativity, black holes form when massive stars collapse under their own gravity. It creates regions of space with extreme curvature. This leads to the formation of a singularity, where all known laws of physics break down.

Robie Hennigar, a researcher at Durham University in England, told Space.com that the singularity is the most mysterious and problematic part of a black hole. He said that it is where our concepts of space and time literally no longer make sense.

Revising Einstein's Equations

In general relativity, gravity is described by Einstein's field equations, which successfully predict the motion of planets, the expansion of the universe, and the formation of black holes. However, these equations also predict singularities, which many physicists view as a sign that general relativity is incomplete.

Pablo Antonio Cano Molina-Niñirola, a physicist at the Institute of Cosmos Sciences of the University of Barcelona, explained to Space.com that their approach modifies Einstein's field equations to account for extreme gravitational conditions. Instead of relying on a complete theory of quantum gravity, the team uses an “effective theory” to approximate the missing physics.

Molina-Niñirola stated that this is a classical theory of gravity that is supposed to capture the effects of an assumed theory of quantum gravity. The model suggests that when space-time reaches extreme curvature, gravity behaves differently, preventing the formation of a singularity.

What Lies at the Core of a Black Hole?

With singularities removed from the equation, the next question is: what actually exists at a black hole's center? According to Hennigar, the answer is a stable, highly curved region of space-time. Molina-Niñirola explained that in their model, the space-time collapse stops, and the singularity is replaced by a highly warped static region that lies at the core of the black hole.

Potential Implications for Cosmology

The findings may have significant implications for theoretical physics, particularly in the search for a unified theory of gravity. If black holes do not have singularities, they could serve as a bridge between general relativity and quantum mechanics.

One possibility explored by the study is that matter falling into a black hole could eventually exit through a white hole, potentially in another universe or a different part of our own.

The absence of singularities might leave an imprint on the early universe, detectable through gravitational wave observations. Molina-Niñirola noted that if dark matter turned out to be composed of tiny black holes, this would be an indirect proof in favour of the absence of singularities.

Looking Ahead

Molina-Niñirola concluded that ongoing and future observations of black hole mergers and cosmic background radiation may eventually provide evidence to support or refute the theory. For now, the concept of black holes without singularities remains an exciting development in the quest to understand the universe's most enigmatic objects.