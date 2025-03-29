Technology News
English Edition

Did Black Hole Radiation Shape the Universe?

New research investigates how Hawking radiation from primordial black holes may have influenced cosmic formation.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 March 2025 17:35 IST
Did Black Hole Radiation Shape the Universe?

Photo Credit: Placidplace/Pixabay

Hawking Radiation’s Role in Shaping the Universe Explored in Study

Highlights
  • Hawking radiation from black holes may have shaped cosmic structures
  • Primordial black holes could have left imprints on the universe
  • Scientists analyse black hole evaporation's impact on matter distributi
Advertisement

A theoretical form of radiation first proposed by Stephen Hawking may have played a role in shaping the universe after the Big Bang, as suggested by recent research. The phenomenon is known as Hawking radiation. It was introduced in the 1970s when Hawking theorised that black holes could emit radiation despite their widely accepted nature as objects that absorb all matter. The study suggests that primordial black holes which are believed to have existed in the early universe, may have released intense radiation. This emission could have influenced cosmic structures in ways previously unaccounted for.

Findings from the Study

According to the study published in the Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics, a phase may have occurred in the early universe where primordial black holes dominated the energy density before evaporating through Hawking radiation. The researchers state that ultra-light primordial black holes could have rapidly gained prominence during expansion, leaving behind observable effects. The research suggests that the impact of these black holes was powerful enough to influence the formation of galaxies and cosmic structures.

Examining the Role of Hawking Radiation

The study builds on Hawking's work. He merged aspects of quantum mechanics and general relativity. Black holes were once thought to trap everything indefinitely. The Hawking's theory introduced the possibility of radiation emission. It is reported that larger black holes radiate at an extremely low rate, making detection with existing technology impossible. The focus shifts to smaller primordial black holes, estimated to be less than 100 tons in mass, as their radiation levels could have shaped the universe's early structure.

Potential Implications of the Research

The study explores the possibility of Hawking relics which are stable particles resulting from the evaporation of black holes. If these particles are detected, it could provide insights into the cosmic radiation budget and the formation of atomic nuclei. The research suggests that primordial black holes must have evaporated before certain cosmic events to align with existing atomic models. While Hawking relics have not been directly observed, future technological advancements may allow for their detection. The findings open avenues for understanding black hole physics and the universe's evolution.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Black Holes, Hawking Radiation, Primordial Black Holes, Universe Formation, Stephen Hawking, Cosmology, Space Science, Astrophysics, Dark Matter
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Aghathiyaa Tamil Fantasy Thriller Now Streaming on Sun NXT
Assassin's Creed Shadows Hits 2 Millions Players, Surpasses Launches of Assassin's Creed Origins, Odyssey

Related Stories

Did Black Hole Radiation Shape the Universe?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 9a to Be Available for Purchase in India Starting April 16
  2. Tested for Durability, Enhanced for Connectivity, Built for Longevity: Why OPPO F29 Series is the Ultimate Durable Champion, Starting Rs. 23,999
  3. CMF by Nothing Teases New Product Launch With Pokemon Imagery
#Latest Stories
  1. AMoRE Experiment Sets New Benchmark in Neutrinoless Double Beta Decay Research
  2. Did Black Hole Radiation Shape the Universe?
  3. Aghathiyaa Tamil Fantasy Thriller Now Streaming on Sun NXT
  4. Google Pixel 9a Sale Date Revealed; to Be Available for Purchase in India Starting April 16
  5. Artemis II Orion Service Module Secured for Launch at Kennedy Space Center
  6. Zakir Khan’s Delulu Express Stand-Up Special Now Streaming on Prime Video
  7. NASA to Launch Three Rockets in Alaska to Study Auroral Substorms’ Impact
  8. Partial Solar Eclipse of March 2025: Satellite Images to Show Moon’s Shadow
  9. Archaeologists Discover a 3,200-Year-Old Tomb Possibly Linked to Ramesses III
  10. Krafton Acquires Controlling Stake in Real Cricket Developer Nautilus Mobile for Rs. 118 Crore
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »