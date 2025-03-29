Did Black Hole Radiation Shape the Universe?

A theoretical form of radiation first proposed by Stephen Hawking may have played a role in shaping the universe after the Big Bang, as suggested by recent research. The phenomenon is known as Hawking radiation. It was introduced in the 1970s when Hawking theorised that black holes could emit radiation despite their widely accepted nature as objects that absorb all matter. The study suggests that primordial black holes which are believed to have existed in the early universe, may have released intense radiation. This emission could have influenced cosmic structures in ways previously unaccounted for.

Findings from the Study

According to the study published in the Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics, a phase may have occurred in the early universe where primordial black holes dominated the energy density before evaporating through Hawking radiation. The researchers state that ultra-light primordial black holes could have rapidly gained prominence during expansion, leaving behind observable effects. The research suggests that the impact of these black holes was powerful enough to influence the formation of galaxies and cosmic structures.

Examining the Role of Hawking Radiation

The study builds on Hawking's work. He merged aspects of quantum mechanics and general relativity. Black holes were once thought to trap everything indefinitely. The Hawking's theory introduced the possibility of radiation emission. It is reported that larger black holes radiate at an extremely low rate, making detection with existing technology impossible. The focus shifts to smaller primordial black holes, estimated to be less than 100 tons in mass, as their radiation levels could have shaped the universe's early structure.

Potential Implications of the Research

The study explores the possibility of Hawking relics which are stable particles resulting from the evaporation of black holes. If these particles are detected, it could provide insights into the cosmic radiation budget and the formation of atomic nuclei. The research suggests that primordial black holes must have evaporated before certain cosmic events to align with existing atomic models. While Hawking relics have not been directly observed, future technological advancements may allow for their detection. The findings open avenues for understanding black hole physics and the universe's evolution.