Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 6 Users Report Battery Drain Issue Following One UI 7 Update

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 6 Users Report Battery Drain Issue Following One UI 7 Update

Samsung Galaxy device users are complaining of poor battery life after installing the One UI 7 update.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 May 2025 14:59 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 6 Users Report Battery Drain Issue Following One UI 7 Update

Samsung launched its Galaxy S25 series in January along with Android 15-based One UI 7

Highlights
  • Samsung started rolling out One UI 7 on April 7 to older Galaxy devices
  • Doing a factory reset may fix the issue
  • Samsung is yet to officially address the issue
Advertisement

Samsung's One UI 7 update, based on Android 15, arrived with the Samsung Galaxy S25 series that debuted during its Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this year. The One UI 7 software made its way to older models like the Galaxy S24 series and Galaxy S23 series last month. However, users are reporting significant battery drain issues for some models that have been updated to One UI 7. Multiple Galaxy S and Galaxy Z foldable users have claimed that they are facing poor battery life after updating to One UI 7. Users say they are experiencing reduced battery life on a full charge.

Samsung's Galaxy S Series and Z Series Devices Might Be Affected

Some Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Z Fold 6 users took to Reddit, Samsung's support forums and X (formerly Twitter) to report issues regarding their phone's battery life after installing One UI 7. These users claim that there is a noticeable decline in battery life following the recent update.

A Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 user on Reddit stated that their battery now drops to 20 percent to 25 percent by the end of the day, compared to 45 percent to 50 percent before upgrading. Several other users have reported experiencing similar battery drain issues. A Galaxy S24 Ultra user claims that there is a huge drop in battery life after they installed the One UI 7 update, adding that they barely manage six hours screen on time.

The problems don't seem to be limited to older Galaxy S and Galaxy Z series smartphones, though some complaints suggest that the issues are emerging on recent Galaxy S25 series with recent updates.

Samsung is yet to officially address the issues reported by users online. The company could offer a fix with the May 2025 update. Some users recommend clearing the app cache via recovery mode and giving One UI 7 a few days to adapt to usage patterns. 

It's worth noting that it is completely normal for smartphones to use more power for a short period after a major OS update due to background optimisation. If battery issues persist, doing a factory reset and setting up the phone might help.

Samsung launched its Galaxy S25 series in January along with Android 15-based One UI 7. The South Korean brand started rolling out the One UI 7 on April 7 to older Galaxy smartphones and tablets. 

 

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, One UI 7, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S23
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Redesigns Gemini's Side Panel on the Web, Adds Infinite Scrolling for Past Conversations
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Cameras

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 6 Users Report Battery Drain Issue Following One UI 7 Update
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60s Launch Date, Design and Colourways Revealed
  2. Vivo T4 Review: Nearly Perfect
  3. Samsung Galaxy Device Users Report Poor Battery Life After One UI 7 Update
  4. Google Could Bring a Desktop Experience for Smartphones with Android 16
  5. Apple May Choose a Staggered Release Schedule for Its iPhone 18 Lineup
  6. GTA 6 Developers Didn't Think the Game's 2025 Launch Window Was Real
  7. CMF Phone 2 Pro Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Sale Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Dubai's MBS Global Investments to Build $9 Billion Financial Hub in the Maldives: Report
  2. AI-Driven Automation Could Threaten 40 Percent of Jobs Globally, UN Experts Claim
  3. Realme C75 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Rockstar Games Employees Reportedly Believed GTA 6 Delay Was 'Inevitable'
  5. Binance Partners With Kyrgyz Republic to Introduce Crypto Payments, Increase Web3 Awareness
  6. Lava Yuva Star 2 With 6.75-Inch Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. iQOO Neo 10 Set to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased Ahead of Debut
  8. Google Can Reportedly Use Content to Train Search AI Even If Publishers Opt Out
  9. OnePlus Nord 5 With 6,650mAh Battery Reportedly Spotted on Certification Site Ahead of Launch
  10. Diplomat OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch John Abraham's Political Thriller Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »