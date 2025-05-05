Samsung's One UI 7 update, based on Android 15, arrived with the Samsung Galaxy S25 series that debuted during its Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this year. The One UI 7 software made its way to older models like the Galaxy S24 series and Galaxy S23 series last month. However, users are reporting significant battery drain issues for some models that have been updated to One UI 7. Multiple Galaxy S and Galaxy Z foldable users have claimed that they are facing poor battery life after updating to One UI 7. Users say they are experiencing reduced battery life on a full charge.

Samsung's Galaxy S Series and Z Series Devices Might Be Affected

Some Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Z Fold 6 users took to Reddit, Samsung's support forums and X (formerly Twitter) to report issues regarding their phone's battery life after installing One UI 7. These users claim that there is a noticeable decline in battery life following the recent update.

A Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 user on Reddit stated that their battery now drops to 20 percent to 25 percent by the end of the day, compared to 45 percent to 50 percent before upgrading. Several other users have reported experiencing similar battery drain issues. A Galaxy S24 Ultra user claims that there is a huge drop in battery life after they installed the One UI 7 update, adding that they barely manage six hours screen on time.

The problems don't seem to be limited to older Galaxy S and Galaxy Z series smartphones, though some complaints suggest that the issues are emerging on recent Galaxy S25 series with recent updates.

Samsung is yet to officially address the issues reported by users online. The company could offer a fix with the May 2025 update. Some users recommend clearing the app cache via recovery mode and giving One UI 7 a few days to adapt to usage patterns.

It's worth noting that it is completely normal for smartphones to use more power for a short period after a major OS update due to background optimisation. If battery issues persist, doing a factory reset and setting up the phone might help.

Samsung launched its Galaxy S25 series in January along with Android 15-based One UI 7. The South Korean brand started rolling out the One UI 7 on April 7 to older Galaxy smartphones and tablets.