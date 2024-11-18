Technology News
South Korean Researchers Develop Morphing Wheel to Overcome Obstacles

South Korean researchers introduce a morphing wheel technology that adapts to uneven terrain and obstacles like stairs.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 November 2024 16:52 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay

The wheel, designed with flexibility inspired by the surface tension of water droplets

Highlights
  • Morphing wheel adapts to obstacles, enhancing mobility for wheelchairs
  • Innovative tech from South Korea aims to transform robotics and delivery
  • The wheel’s design allows for efficient movement over challenging terrain
A team of researchers at the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM) has developed an innovative 'morphing' wheel that adapts to various terrains, offering potential solutions for mobility challenges. This technology allows the wheel to overcome obstacles up to 1.3 times the height of its radius, enabling smooth navigation across kerbs, humps, and even staircases.

The wheel, designed with flexibility inspired by the surface tension of water droplets, transitions between solid and fluid states when encountering obstructions. Applications for the technology range from wheelchairs navigating uneven terrain to unmanned delivery vehicles capable of climbing stairs, making it a groundbreaking tool for accessibility and automation. The team also foresees its integration into robotics, particularly for machines requiring stable movement in industrial settings.

Technology Overview and Testing

The morphing wheel's design includes a chain-like outer hoop and spoke wires connected to a hub. A sensor system adjusts the stiffness of the spokes, enabling the wheel to adapt in real time based on terrain conditions. Current testing has demonstrated its ability to tackle 18-cm stairs while carrying a life-size dummy in a wheelchair prototype. Devices equipped with these wheels have also achieved speeds of up to 30 km/h.

Dr Song Sung-hyuk, principal researcher at KIMM, stated that efforts are underway to enhance the wheel's capabilities for speeds of up to 100 km/h, comparable to average cars. He highlighted that while similar technologies like non-pneumatic tyres offer flexibility, they lack the obstacle-negotiating ability of the morphing wheel.

Potential Impact and Applications

The research team envisions broad applications for the morphing wheel. Two- and four-legged robots, often hampered by limited efficiency and vibration sensitivity, could benefit from this advancement. Industrial robots transporting payloads across uneven surfaces might also see significant improvements in stability and performance.

The morphing wheel gained recognition when featured as the cover article of Science Robotics in August 2024. Its potential to reshape mobility technologies underscores ongoing efforts in innovation at KIMM.

 

Further reading: Morphing Wheel, South Korea, KIMM, Robotics, Mobility, Wheelchair Technology, Unmanned Vehicles, Innovation, Technology, Industrial Robots
