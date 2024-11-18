Oppo Find X8 series will be launched in global markets, including India, on November 21. The lineup will comprise the Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro handsets. They are currently available for pre-booking in the country. The smartphones will ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15 out-of-the-box. Now the company has confirmed that both the base Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro will be the first phones in India to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipsets. These handsets were unveiled in China on October 24.

Oppo Find X8 Series Specifications (Expected)

The Oppo Find X8 series models will be the first smartphones in India to arrive with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, the company announced on Monday. The 3nm octa-core processor features an Arm Immortalis-G925 GPU. The Chinese versions of the handsets are equipped with the same processor.

Oppo's Head of Product Strategy Peter Dohyung Lee claimed that the company was committed to bringing latest technologies to the Indian market and said he was “thrilled” that the Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro would be the first set of smartphones to launch in the country with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset.

The Indian variant of the Oppo Find X8 series handsets will be equipped with AI-backed functionality, as well as Oppo's AI LinkBoost feature. The phones will support MediaTek Xtra Range 3.0 technology which is claimed to offer up to 30m of additional Wi-Fi coverage.

The global versions of the Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro will sport 6.59-inch and 6.78-inch displays, respectively. The base and Pro variants will be equipped with 5,630mAh and 5,910mAh batteries, respectively.

Both handsets in the Oppo Find X8 series will run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15. The handsets are confirmed to come in a Space Black shade. The vanilla Oppo Find X8 will come in a Star Grey colourway, while the Find X8 Pro is confirmed to be globally offered in a Pearl White colour option.

In the camera department, the Oppo Find X8 series has Hasselblad-tuned rear camera units alongside support for the HyperTone Image Engine and 32-megapixel selfie shooters. The base model includes a 50-megapixel Sony LTY-700 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera.

The Oppo Find X8 Pro, on the other hand, carries a Sony LYT-600 sensor, a 50-megapixel LYT-808 main sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 periscope telephoto camera with up to 6x optical zoom, as well as a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter.