Mysterious Planetary-Mass Objects May Form in Young Star System Clashes

New findings suggest planetary-mass objects may emerge from clashes between young star systems, altering existing theories.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 March 2025 21:05 IST
Recent research challenges traditional views on planetary-mass objects.

Highlights
  • Planetary-mass objects could form from star system interactions
  • New simulations challenge traditional planet and star formation theorie
  • These objects may belong to a distinct cosmic category
Free-floating planetary-mass objects have been observed drifting through young star clusters, raising questions about their origins. These objects, with masses around 13 times that of Jupiter, have been identified in large numbers within regions like the Trapezium Cluster in Orion. The discovery of 40 binary planetary-mass objects, referred to as Jupiter-Mass Binary Objects (JuMBOs), has challenged existing theories about their formation. Their presence has led scientists to investigate whether they originate like planets or stars, as neither process can fully explain their characteristics.

Formation Linked to Star System Collisions

According to a study published in Science Advances on February 26, simulations suggest that these objects may form during violent interactions between circumstellar disks surrounding young stars. Deng Hongping of the Shanghai Astronomical Observatory at the Chinese Academy of Sciences told Phys.org that planetary-mass objects do not align with the typical classifications of stars or planets, indicating a distinct formation process linked to young star clusters.

New Insights into Rogue Planetary Objects

As reported, previous theories suggested that free-floating planetary-mass objects were planets ejected from their home systems due to gravitational interactions. However, the discovery of binary JuMBOs contradicts this, as the likelihood of such an event occurring without breaking the pair is low. Alternative explanations, such as them being brown dwarfs, have also been questioned, as binary rates decrease significantly for lower-mass stellar bodies.

Simulations Reveal a Different Mechanism

High-resolution hydrodynamic simulations by the research team demonstrated that circumstellar disk collisions at high speeds could create tidal bridges of gas and dust. These structures collapse into filaments that fragment, forming planetary-mass objects. The study found that 14% of these objects emerge in binary or triplet systems, providing a possible explanation for the large number of JuMBOs observed in Orion.

planetary-mass objects, rogue planets, JuMBOs, star system collisions, astronomy, space research, Orion nebula
