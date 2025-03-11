Asus announced the VU Air Ionizer series of monitors on Monday. Available in 23.8-inch, 27-inch, and 34-inch screen sizes, they come with in-built ionizers which, the company claims, can reduce up to 90 percent of airborne dust within three hours of activation, delivering improved air quality. All monitor models promise up to 100Hz refresh rate, along with TUV Rheinland-certified Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free technologies which are advertised to reduce eye strain.

Asus VU Air Ionizer Series Monitors

The Asus VU249HFI-W with a 23.8-inch is priced at $129 (roughly Rs. 11,250) in the US. The 27-inch (VU279HFI-W) and 34-inch (VU34WCIP-W) models retail at $159 (roughly Rs. 13,900) and $359 (roughly Rs. 31,300), respectively.

The VU Air Ionizer series of monitors are already available for purchase through the brand website as well as select other retail channels in the US.

Asus VU Air Ionizer Series Monitors Specifications

The 23.8-inch and 27-inch monitors feature full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS screens with 178-degree viewing angles, 100Hz refresh rates, and 1ms Moving Picture Response Time (MPRT). For connectivity, both models have two HDMI 1.4 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Meanwhile, the 34-inch model has a WQHD (3440x1440 pixels) display with a 1500R curvature. As per Asus, this model delivers 35 percent more screen area compared to similar-sized FHD panels, courtesy of a 21:9 ultrawide screen ratio and 178-degree viewing angles. Connectivity options on this model include a USB Type-C port, a DisplayPort 1.4, an HDMI 2.0 port, four USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

All monitors in the company's VU Air Ionizer series come equipped with a nano-ion generator which is positioned in such a way to purify the air directly in front of the user. Asus claims it can remove pollen, allergen, and other pollutants, along with up to 90 percent of airborne dust. It has an effective coverage area of 1 metre cube and does not require any dedicated filters.

Further, Asus has integrated its Eye Care Plus features in all models. This includes TUV Rheinland-certified Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free technologies, and Colour Augmentation — all of which are claimed to help reduce eye strain. Meanwhile, the company's Rest Reminder feature provides on-screen reminders to take some screen-off time and prevent eye fatigue.