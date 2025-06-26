Vivo TWS Air 3 Pro earphones were launched in China on Wednesday. They are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 47 hours. The company also introduced a long battery life variant of the earphones, which are said to last up to 52 hours on a single charge, including the charging case. The earphones are equipped with 12mm drivers and support up to 50dB active noise cancellation (ANC). They join the vanilla Vivo TWS 3 earphones, which were introduced in the country in May.

Vivo TWS Air 3 Pro Price

Vivo TWS Air 3 Pro price in China is set at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,400) for the base option, while the long battery life version costs CNY 229 (roughly Rs. 2,700). They will go on sale in the country via the official website, starting on July 2 and July 10, respectively. The earphones are offered in Galaxy Black and Vitality White colour options.

Vivo TWS Air 3 Pro Specifications, Features

The Vivo TWS Air 3 Pro earphones feature an in-ear design with rounded stems and are equipped with an IP54-rated dust- and splash-resistant build. They are equipped with 12mm dynamic drivers and support up to 50dB ANC with an adaptive mode that automatically adjusts the ANC level based on ambient noise. The earphones also include a triple-microphone system and an L-shaped wind noise reduction duct, which is said to reduce up to 94 percent of background noise.

Vivo has equipped the TWS Air 3 Pro earphones with DeepX 3.0 Stereo Effect technology. The earphones offer bass, vocals, and treble preset EQ modes. They also offer an immersive spatial sound experience in four distinct modes — concert, studio, theatre, and hall. The headsets feature an inbuilt feedback microphone that is said to adjust the midrange and bass frequencies in real time, to ensure a well-balanced audio experience.

The Vivo TWS Air 3 Pro earphones support the LC3 audio codec, Bluetooth 6.0 and dual device connectivity. They offer up to 44ms low latency for reduced audio-visual lag during gaming or streaming. With the charging case, the base variant is claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 47 hours, while the long battery life edition is said to offer up to 52 hours of total playback time. A quick charge of 10 minutes is said to provide a battery life of up to three hours.

