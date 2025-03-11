Vanvaas OTT Release Date: Utkarsh Sharma, Nana Patekar’s Film to Premiere on ZEE5

The digital release date for the 2024 film Vanvaas, featuring Utkarsh Sharma, Nana Patekar, and Simrat Kaur, has been confirmed. The film, which hit cinemas on December 20, 2024, is set to premiere on ZEE5. Directed by Anil Sharma, the family drama explores the complexities of a father-son relationship. Despite a positive response from critics, the film struggled at the box office. Audiences now have the opportunity to watch it from home as it arrives on streaming.

When and Where to Watch Vanvaas

According to reports, Vanvaas is scheduled for an OTT release on March 14, 2025, coinciding with Holi. The film will be available on ZEE5, offering viewers a chance to experience the drama on digital platforms. The announcement was made through the streaming service's official social media handle, generating anticipation among audiences who missed its theatrical run.

Official Trailer and Plot of Vanvaas

The official trailer of Vanvaas introduced a deeply emotional narrative centred around familial bonds. The film, set against the backdrop of Varanasi, delves into a father-son relationship, portraying themes of love, conflict, and reconciliation. The story follows the struggles and sacrifices within a family, aiming to strike a chord with audiences who appreciate heartfelt dramas.

Cast and Crew of Vanvaas

Vanvaas features Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role. Veteran actor Nana Patekar plays a pivotal character, while Simrat Kaur also has a significant role. The film is directed by Anil Sharma. Produced under Sharma's banner, the film brings together a strong ensemble to tell an emotional family story.

Reception of Vanvaas

Critics responded positively to Vanvaas, praising its storytelling and performances. Despite this, the film faced stiff competition from Pushpa 2, affecting its box office performance. Reports suggest that its theatrical earnings remained below expectations.