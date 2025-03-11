Technology News
English Edition

Vanvaas OTT Release Date: Utkarsh Sharma, Nana Patekar’s Film to Premiere on ZEE5

Vanvaas, the family drama starring Utkarsh Sharma and Nana Patekar, is set for an OTT release on ZEE5 on March 14, 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 March 2025 22:47 IST
Vanvaas OTT Release Date: Utkarsh Sharma, Nana Patekar’s Film to Premiere on ZEE5

Photo Credit: ZEE5

Vanvaas to release on ZEE5 on March 14, 2025, coinciding with Holi

Highlights
  • Vanvaas to release on ZEE5 on March 14, 2025, coinciding with Holi
  • The film stars Utkarsh Sharma, Nana Patekar, and Simrat Kaur
  • Vanvaas explores an emotional father-son relationship in Varanasi
Advertisement

The digital release date for the 2024 film Vanvaas, featuring Utkarsh Sharma, Nana Patekar, and Simrat Kaur, has been confirmed. The film, which hit cinemas on December 20, 2024, is set to premiere on ZEE5. Directed by Anil Sharma, the family drama explores the complexities of a father-son relationship. Despite a positive response from critics, the film struggled at the box office. Audiences now have the opportunity to watch it from home as it arrives on streaming.

When and Where to Watch Vanvaas

According to reports, Vanvaas is scheduled for an OTT release on March 14, 2025, coinciding with Holi. The film will be available on ZEE5, offering viewers a chance to experience the drama on digital platforms. The announcement was made through the streaming service's official social media handle, generating anticipation among audiences who missed its theatrical run.

Official Trailer and Plot of Vanvaas

The official trailer of Vanvaas introduced a deeply emotional narrative centred around familial bonds. The film, set against the backdrop of Varanasi, delves into a father-son relationship, portraying themes of love, conflict, and reconciliation. The story follows the struggles and sacrifices within a family, aiming to strike a chord with audiences who appreciate heartfelt dramas.

Cast and Crew of Vanvaas

Vanvaas features Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role. Veteran actor Nana Patekar plays a pivotal character, while Simrat Kaur also has a significant role. The film is directed by Anil Sharma. Produced under Sharma's banner, the film brings together a strong ensemble to tell an emotional family story.

Reception of Vanvaas

Critics responded positively to Vanvaas, praising its storytelling and performances. Despite this, the film faced stiff competition from Pushpa 2, affecting its box office performance. Reports suggest that its theatrical earnings remained below expectations.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vanvaas, Vanvaas OTT release, Utkarsh Sharma, Nana Patekar, ZEE5, Vanvaas film, Vanvaas movie, Vanvaas streaming, Anil Sharma, Vanvaas digital release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Asus VU Air Ionizer Series Monitors With Airborne Dust Reduction and 100Hz Refresh Rate Announced
Apple's Foldable iPad Pro to Sport 18.8-Inch Screen With Under-Display Face ID, Tipster Claims
Vanvaas OTT Release Date: Utkarsh Sharma, Nana Patekar’s Film to Premiere on ZEE5
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Series Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  2. Infinix Note 50X 5G Will Reportedly Debut With Android 15-Based XOS 15
  3. Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Debut in India: Price
  4. iQOO Neo 10R With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset Launched in India
  5. Airtel Partners SpaceX to Bring Starlink Satellite Internet to India
  6. iOS 19, iPadOS 19 and macOS 16 to Arrive With 'Dramatic' Redesign: Report
  7. Telegram Users on Android Can Now Cast Videos to Chromecast Devices
  8. Oppo Reno 13 5G Gets a New Colour Variant in India
#Latest Stories
  1. My Hero Academia Vigilantes OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Neela Nira Sooriyan Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Aachari Baa OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Neena Gupta’s Film Online?
  4. Vanvaas OTT Release Date: Utkarsh Sharma, Nana Patekar’s Film to Premiere on ZEE5
  5. Ponman OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Basil Joseph’s Dark Comedy Online?
  6. Rocket Lab’s Neutron Rocket to Land at Sea, First Launch Set for 2025
  7. Boeing Starliner Astronauts Set To Return on March 16 After 10-Month ISS Stay
  8. ISS Captures Rare Gigantic Jet, a Massive Upward Lightning Over New Orleans
  9. NASA Delays SPHEREx and PUNCH Missions Due to SpaceX Vehicle Checks
  10. Split Fiction Sold 1 Million Copies in 48 Hours of Launch, Hazelight Studios Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »