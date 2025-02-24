Technology News
Strange Fast Radio Bursts Emerge from an Ancient Dead Galaxy, Baffling Scientists

An inactive galaxy has been found emitting fast radio bursts, raising new questions about their origin.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 February 2025 12:32 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/AdisResic

Highlights
  • Fast radio bursts detected from an 11 billion-year-old dead galaxy
  • Signals traced to galaxy’s outskirts, challenging current theories
  • Possible causes include star collisions or collapsing white dwarfs
A distant galaxy that ceased star formation billions of years ago has been found emitting unusual radio signals, a phenomenon that has left astronomers searching for answers. Observations have revealed fast radio bursts (FRBs) originating from the outskirts of this long-dead galaxy, challenging current understanding of how these cosmic events occur. Typically associated with young, star-forming galaxies, FRBs are believed to result from supernovae or other stellar explosions. The presence of such bursts in an inactive galaxy defies existing theories, prompting new investigations into their origins.

Findings from the Study

According to two research published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters on January 21, astronomers detected 22 FRBs between February and November 2024 using the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME) telescope in British Columbia. The bursts were traced back to an 11 billion-year-old galaxy that no longer forms stars, making it an unlikely host for such signals. The discovery suggests that alternative mechanisms beyond conventional stellar activity may be responsible for FRBs.

Expert Analysis on the Unusual Signals

Speaking to Live Science, Tarraneh Eftekhari, astronomer at Northwestern University and co-author of the study, stated that only about a hundred FRBs have been accurately linked to their host galaxies, with most originating from regions of active star formation. The new findings challenge previous assumptions, indicating that other, yet unknown, processes could be generating these bursts.

Vishwangi Shah, an astronomer at McGill University and a study co-author, highlighted the rarity of the event, noting that FRBs are typically detected near the centers of galaxies. The location of this burst in the galaxy's outskirts makes it a unique anomaly in FRB research.

Possible Explanations and Future Research

While the exact cause of the radio bursts remains uncertain, scientists have proposed several possibilities. One hypothesis suggests that a collision between two aged stars could have triggered the bursts. Another theory points to a white dwarf collapsing under its own gravity. Further research and additional observations will be necessary to determine the precise cause of these signals.

With CHIME set to expand its capabilities in the coming months, researchers hope to identify more FRBs and their sources, potentially uncovering new insights into these mysterious cosmic phenomena.

Further reading: Fast Radio Bursts, Dead Galaxy, Astronomy, CHIME Telescope, Space Science, Star Collision, White Dwarf, Cosmic Signals
