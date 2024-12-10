Technology News
Asteroids Impacting Neutron Stars May Be the Cause of Fast Radio Bursts

Fast radio bursts may be caused by asteroid collisions with neutron stars, researchers claim.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 December 2024 17:00 IST
Photo Credit: pixabay/dlsdkcgl

An illustration shows mysterious fast radio bursts as they bombard Earth from deep space

Highlights
  • Asteroid collisions with neutron stars could explain FRBs
  • FRBs release energy to power humanity for 100 million years
  • Research shows collision rate aligns with observed FRB frequency
In a study in The Astrophysical Journal, it has been proposed that fast radio bursts (FRBs), enigmatic blasts of radio waves detected from deep space, could originate from the collision of asteroids with neutron stars. According to reports, these collisions release immense energy—sufficient to power humanity for 100 million years. The findings align with observations of FRBs and suggest a potential mechanism behind their creation.

FRBs are characterised by their brief duration, ranging from milliseconds to a few seconds, during which they emit as much energy as the Sun does over several days. Since their discovery in 2007, their origins have remained elusive. As per sources, the detection rate of these phenomena increased significantly in 2017 with the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME).

Energy Generated by Asteroid Impacts on Neutron Stars

Neutron stars, remnants of massive stars, are known for their extreme density and powerful magnetic fields. Dr Matthew Hopkins, an astrophysicist at Oxford University, explained to Space.com that the gravitational force and magnetic energy of neutron stars contribute to the release of colossal energy when impacted by asteroids. For an asteroid roughly one kilometre in size, energy equivalent to 10^29 joules may be released, comparable to 100 million years of global energy consumption.

Frequency and Distribution of Collisions Across Galaxies

Dr Dang Pham, the study's lead author and a researcher at the University of Toronto, noted in a statement that interstellar objects such as asteroids and comets are abundant enough to account for observed FRB rates. Speaking to Space.com, Dr Pham stated that the estimated rate of neutron star-asteroid collisions aligns with the current FRB detection frequency.

Implications for Repeating FRBs

However, the study acknowledges that these collisions are unlikely to explain repeating FRBs, which occur more frequently. Researchers suggest that repeated bursts may stem from collisions involving asteroid belts or other celestial phenomena, a hypothesis that remains under investigation.

Further observations through projects like CHIME and the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder are expected to refine understanding of FRB origins and their connection to interstellar events.

 

