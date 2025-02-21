Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Boult Mustang Q Headphones With Up to 70 Hour Battery Life Launched in India Alongside Mustang Torq, Dyno TWS Earbuds

Boult Mustang Q Headphones With Up to 70-Hour Battery Life Launched in India Alongside Mustang Torq, Dyno TWS Earbuds

Boult Mustang Q has a price tag of Rs. 2,499 in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 February 2025 19:22 IST
Boult Mustang Q Headphones With Up to 70-Hour Battery Life Launched in India Alongside Mustang Torq, Dyno TWS Earbuds

Photo Credit: Boult

Boult Mustang Torq and Dyno TWS earphones feature 13mm drivers

Highlights
  • Boult Mustang Q offer an environmental noise cancellation feature
  • Bout Mustang Torq and Dyno are IPX5-rated
  • The headphones have an IP67 rated build
Advertisement

Boult has unveiled Mustang Q headphones alongside Mustang Torq, and Mustang Dyno truly wireless (TWS) earbuds in India as part of a collaboration with Ford's Mustang. The Boult Mustang Q is an over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones with an IP67 rated build for water resistance. They are said to deliver up to 70 hours of playtime on a single charge with ANC enabled. The Boult Mustang Torq, and Mustang Dyno feature 13mm drivers and have dual device pairing support. They are claimed to offer 60 hours of total playback time on a single charge. All three models boast Ford Mustang-inspired stripes, logos and shades.

Boult Mustang Q, Boult Mustang Torq, Mustang Dyno Price in India

The Boult Mustang Q has been launched with a price tag of Rs. 2,499. It is available in a single Blue shade. The Mustang Torq and Mustang Dyno are priced at Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 1,299, respectively. The former comes in Silver and yellow colourways, while the latter is launched in a Grey shade. All three models are currently up for purchase in the country.

Boult Mustang Q Specifications

The Boult Mustang Q offer an environmental noise cancellation (ENC) feature for eliminating unwanted surround sound and feature 12mm drivers. The headphones have Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and are compatible with Android and iOS devices. They have an IP67 rated build for water resistance and get a low-latency mode for gaming with 45ms.

boult mustang q Boult Mustang Q

Boult Mustang Q
Photo Credit: Boult

 

Users can avail of four EQ modes namely — Bass, Rock, Vocal, and Pop — with the Mustang Q. They have a dual-device pairing feature and voice assistant support. The headphones are advertised to offer up to 70 hours of battery life on a single charge with ANC enabled. They are said to offer 10 hours of playback time with just a 10-minute charge.

Boult Mustang Torq and Mustang Dyno Specifications

Boult Mustang Torq and Dyno TWS earphones feature 13mm drivers to ensure maximum bass and they support AAC Sand BC codecs. They boast a quad mic setup with support for ENC for calls to deliver audio without much interference from surroundings. The latest wireless earphones from Boult offer touch controls so users can answer or reject calls or access the paired smartphone's voice assistant with multiple taps. The earphones support fast pairing and pairing with two devices at the same time.

The Boult Mustang Torq and Dyno are IPX5-rated for both sweat and water resistance. They come with Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity with support for 2DP, AVRCP, HFP, and HSP codecs. They support AI voice assistants as well. For mobile gaming, there is also a low-latency mode with a response delay of 45ms. This can be enabled via the Boult Amp app.

Boult Mustang Torq and Dyno earbuds support USB Type-C charging and are claimed to offer 60 hours of total playback time on a single charge. The Boult Mustang Torq is said to offer up to two hours of playtime with just a 10-minute charge.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Boult, Boult Mustang Q, Boult Mustang Q Price in India, Boult Mustang Q Specifications, Boult Mustang Dyno, Boult Mustang Torq, Boult Mustang Torq Price in India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google’s Phone App for Android Reportedly Rolls Out Filters for Sorting Call History
Microsoft Announces Magma Foundation Model That Can Complete Multimodal Agentic Tasks

Related Stories

Boult Mustang Q Headphones With Up to 70-Hour Battery Life Launched in India Alongside Mustang Torq, Dyno TWS Earbuds
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro Renders Surfaced Online Hinting at Design
  2. Oppo Find N5 Launched; Is the World's Thinnest Book-Style Foldable Phone
  3. Apple's Next Big iOS 18.4 Update for iPhone Gets a Release Timeline
  4. Google's Phone App for Android Reportedly Get Filters to Sort Call History
  5. CID Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Oppo Watch X2 With Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Chipset Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Blue Origin NS-30 Crew Announced: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Infinix 40Y1V QLED Smart TV With Dolby Audio Support, Quad-Core Processor Launched in India
  3. OpenAI Begins Rolling Out Its Operator AI Agent in Several Regions
  4. Microsoft Announces Magma Foundation Model That Can Complete Multimodal Agentic Tasks
  5. Boult Mustang Q Headphones With Up to 70-Hour Battery Life Launched in India Alongside Mustang Torq, Dyno TWS Earbuds
  6. Boat Tag With Support for Google’s Find My Device Network Listed on Website Ahead of Launch in India
  7. Google’s Phone App for Android Reportedly Rolls Out Filters for Sorting Call History
  8. SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Debris Falls Over Europe, Crashes in Poland
  9. Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Could Get 'Most Realistic and Reactive Crowd System' in a Game Yet
  10. AI-Powered Evo-2 Model Generates DNA, Advances Genome Research
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »