Boult has unveiled Mustang Q headphones alongside Mustang Torq, and Mustang Dyno truly wireless (TWS) earbuds in India as part of a collaboration with Ford's Mustang. The Boult Mustang Q is an over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones with an IP67 rated build for water resistance. They are said to deliver up to 70 hours of playtime on a single charge with ANC enabled. The Boult Mustang Torq, and Mustang Dyno feature 13mm drivers and have dual device pairing support. They are claimed to offer 60 hours of total playback time on a single charge. All three models boast Ford Mustang-inspired stripes, logos and shades.

Boult Mustang Q, Boult Mustang Torq, Mustang Dyno Price in India

The Boult Mustang Q has been launched with a price tag of Rs. 2,499. It is available in a single Blue shade. The Mustang Torq and Mustang Dyno are priced at Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 1,299, respectively. The former comes in Silver and yellow colourways, while the latter is launched in a Grey shade. All three models are currently up for purchase in the country.

Boult Mustang Q Specifications

The Boult Mustang Q offer an environmental noise cancellation (ENC) feature for eliminating unwanted surround sound and feature 12mm drivers. The headphones have Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and are compatible with Android and iOS devices. They have an IP67 rated build for water resistance and get a low-latency mode for gaming with 45ms.

Boult Mustang Q

Photo Credit: Boult

Users can avail of four EQ modes namely — Bass, Rock, Vocal, and Pop — with the Mustang Q. They have a dual-device pairing feature and voice assistant support. The headphones are advertised to offer up to 70 hours of battery life on a single charge with ANC enabled. They are said to offer 10 hours of playback time with just a 10-minute charge.

Boult Mustang Torq and Mustang Dyno Specifications

Boult Mustang Torq and Dyno TWS earphones feature 13mm drivers to ensure maximum bass and they support AAC Sand BC codecs. They boast a quad mic setup with support for ENC for calls to deliver audio without much interference from surroundings. The latest wireless earphones from Boult offer touch controls so users can answer or reject calls or access the paired smartphone's voice assistant with multiple taps. The earphones support fast pairing and pairing with two devices at the same time.

The Boult Mustang Torq and Dyno are IPX5-rated for both sweat and water resistance. They come with Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity with support for 2DP, AVRCP, HFP, and HSP codecs. They support AI voice assistants as well. For mobile gaming, there is also a low-latency mode with a response delay of 45ms. This can be enabled via the Boult Amp app.

Boult Mustang Torq and Dyno earbuds support USB Type-C charging and are claimed to offer 60 hours of total playback time on a single charge. The Boult Mustang Torq is said to offer up to two hours of playtime with just a 10-minute charge.