Technology News
English Edition

NASA Crew-11 Astronauts Begin Pre-Launch Quarantine Ahead of July 2025 Flight

NASA’s Crew-11 astronauts have entered quarantine before their July 31, 2025 launch. The four-member team will spend six months aboard the ISS, supporting international research from algae growth to biotech in microgravity.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 July 2025 22:58 IST
NASA Crew-11 Astronauts Begin Pre-Launch Quarantine Ahead of July 2025 Flight

Photo Credit: SpaceX

Crew-11 astronauts to undergo 14-day isolation with medical screenings before launch

Highlights
  • Crew-11 enters two-week quarantine before July 31 ISS launch
  • Crew to conduct stem cell and algae experiments in orbit
  • Mission includes NASA, ESA, Roscosmos collaboration
Advertisement

NASA's next four-person astronaut crew has entered quarantine as they prepare for launch. On July 17, 2025, the Crew-11 team – led by NASA astronaut Zena Cardman (commander) alongside NASA pilot Nick Hague and mission specialists Thomas Pesquet (ESA) and Alexander Grebenkin (Roscosmos) – began a two-week health-stabilization protocol at Johnson Space Center in Houston. This “health stabilization” or quarantine period is a routine, Apollo-era practice to ensure the crew and station remain free of illness. The crew will continue final training before traveling to Kennedy Space Center, with a launch now targeting late July 2025 (no earlier than July 31).

Preflight Quarantine and Training

According to NASA's official site, the Crew-11 astronauts will spend about 14 days isolated before liftoff, limiting outside contact and undergoing medical screenings. NASA notes this prevents any pre-launch illnesses from affecting the spaceflight or the International Space Station (ISS) crew. The quarantine is one of the last major milestones before launch. In the months prior, Cardman, Hague, Pesquet and Grebenkin trained in Houston, Florida and California – from flying the Crew Dragon simulator in Hawthorne, CA to practicing escape drills at Launch Complex 39A. The targeted launch window has been set for no earlier than late July 2025, with liftoff from Kennedy Space Center's LC-39A to send the Crew-11 Dragon spacecraft toward the ISS.

Mission Overview and Scientific Research

Crew-11 will support a routine six-month science expedition on the ISS. Under NASA's Commercial Crew Program, SpaceX's Crew Dragon continues to provide reliable, cost-effective access to the station, carrying four astronauts for long-duration missions and maintaining the ISS crew complement.
The mission's research agenda is wide-ranging. Experiments include JAXA's Plant Cell Division study of algae and tobacco cells in microgravity, investigations of bacteriophages as alternatives to antibiotics (Genes in Space), and biotech projects to grow stem cells (StemCellEx) and on-demand vitamins (BioNutrients) in orbit. These and other ISS studies aim to advance human health and life support for future exploration.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, Crew-11, SpaceX, ISS, Zena Cardman, Nick Hague, Thomas Pesquet, Alexander Grebenkin, Commercial Crew, Human Spaceflight, SpaceX Crew Dragon, Space Research, Quarantine, Biotechnology, Space Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Quantum Leap: Scientists Achieve Magic State Distillation on Logical Qubits for the First Time
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Said to Offer Slightly Larger Screen and Narrower Bezels

Related Stories

NASA Crew-11 Astronauts Begin Pre-Launch Quarantine Ahead of July 2025 Flight
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  2. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  3. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  4. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  5. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  6. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  7. iPhone 16e Available at a Discounted Price in India: See Offer
  8. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  9. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  2. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  3. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  5. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  6. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  7. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  8. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  9. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  10. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »