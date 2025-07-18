Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Said to Offer Slightly Larger Screen and Narrower Bezels

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the company's current flagship Galaxy S series smartphone.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 July 2025 16:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Said to Offer Slightly Larger Screen and Narrower Bezels

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra sports a 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display

  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to get a 6.89-inch screen
  • The handset's body width may stay at 77.6mm, with slimmer bezels
  • It is rumoured to get Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Galaxy processor
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra debuted in January with multiple upgrades in tow, including a larger screen. A tipster has suggested that its purported successor could go even bigger in terms of screen real estate. The purported phone, ubiquitously known as the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is said to have a 0.03-inch larger display compared to the current model. The body width is tipped to remain the same, indicating that we could see even narrower bezels this time around.

Display Upgrades on Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Ice Universe claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will come in at 6.89 inches. Meanwhile, the company's current flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra sports a 6.86-inch screen. This hints towards an increase of approximately 0.03-inch in the screen real-estate.

However, the tipster said that the body of the purported smartphone will remain unchanged. It will still measure 77.6mm in width, which is similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This would mean potentially narrower bezels on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

As per the tipster's calculations, the next-generation flagship Galaxy S series handset will have bezels measuring 1.15mm. For reference, the Galaxy S25 Ultra's bezels come in at 1.2mm.

This is just among one of the many upgrades the purported Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has been rumoured to debut with.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Upgrades (Expected)

According to previous reports, Samsung could equip the Galaxy S26 Ultra with a 1/1.1-inch 200-megapixel Sony CMOS sensor for the main camera. It would replace the 1/1.3-inch sensor currently found on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This would reportedly mark a shift in strategy, with the company moving away from its proprietary technology for an out-sourced one.

Further, reports also suggest that a new laser autofocus sensor could make its way to the Galaxy S26 Ultra, bringing enhanced focusing speed and next-generation ProVisual Engine.

The phone is rumoured to be powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Galaxy processor. It may pack 16GB of RAM and could carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements.
