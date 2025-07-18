Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra debuted in January with multiple upgrades in tow, including a larger screen. A tipster has suggested that its purported successor could go even bigger in terms of screen real estate. The purported phone, ubiquitously known as the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is said to have a 0.03-inch larger display compared to the current model. The body width is tipped to remain the same, indicating that we could see even narrower bezels this time around.

Display Upgrades on Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Ice Universe claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will come in at 6.89 inches. Meanwhile, the company's current flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra sports a 6.86-inch screen. This hints towards an increase of approximately 0.03-inch in the screen real-estate.

The screen size of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has increased to 6.89 inches, while the S25 Ultra has a 6.86-inch display—only 0.03 inches larger. But what does this actually mean?

Assuming the body width remains unchanged at 77.6mm, calculations show that the S26 Ultra's bezels… — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) July 17, 2025

However, the tipster said that the body of the purported smartphone will remain unchanged. It will still measure 77.6mm in width, which is similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This would mean potentially narrower bezels on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

As per the tipster's calculations, the next-generation flagship Galaxy S series handset will have bezels measuring 1.15mm. For reference, the Galaxy S25 Ultra's bezels come in at 1.2mm.

This is just among one of the many upgrades the purported Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has been rumoured to debut with.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Upgrades (Expected)

According to previous reports, Samsung could equip the Galaxy S26 Ultra with a 1/1.1-inch 200-megapixel Sony CMOS sensor for the main camera. It would replace the 1/1.3-inch sensor currently found on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This would reportedly mark a shift in strategy, with the company moving away from its proprietary technology for an out-sourced one.

Further, reports also suggest that a new laser autofocus sensor could make its way to the Galaxy S26 Ultra, bringing enhanced focusing speed and next-generation ProVisual Engine.

The phone is rumoured to be powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Galaxy processor. It may pack 16GB of RAM and could carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.