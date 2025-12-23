Technology News
NASA’s SPHEREx Telescope Delivers First Full-Sky Map, Unlocking Cosmic Secrets

NASA’s SPHEREx telescope completes its first full-sky map, offering stunning cosmic insights.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 December 2025 23:15 IST
Photo Credit: NASA

SPHEREx delivers the first all-sky map, revealing detailed cosmic information in multiple wavelengths.

  • SPHEREx maps the entire sky in 102 unique wavelengths
  • Data aids study of galaxy evolution and universe origin
  • The telescope orbits Earth nearly 15 times per day
NASA's SPHEREx telescope creates the first map of the entire sky, offering details of the universe not visible before. The observatory, which was launched in March 2025, was supposed to observe data from 102 different wavelengths, while providing scientists with new information on the universe's earliest moments and the Milky Way galaxy. The researchers say the map will enable them to tackle fundamental questions about how the cosmos evolved and how life-supporting elements were distributed over billions of years. The data is set to supplement missions already in place, providing astronomers with a more detailed view of the cosmos.

NASA's SPHEREx Completes First Cosmic Map in Six Months, Paving Way for Detailed Galaxy Studies

As per a NASA report, SPHEREx has collected this information in just six months, capturing 3,600 images per orbit from pole to pole while Earth's motion around the Sun gradually shifts its view. This is the first complete map, but over its two-year primary mission, the spacecraft will conduct three more scans to create even more detailed cosmic maps.

Orbiting Earth 15 times a day, it will also map swaths of the sky with conical scanning and survey in broader wavelengths to allow astronomers to gain a better understanding of how galaxies and cosmic elements are born.

SPHEREx to Probe Universe's Earliest Moments and Galaxy Evolution, Offering Insights into Cosmic Origins

Using SPHEREx data, scientists aim to study the universe's earliest moments, track 13.8-billion-year galaxy evolution, and understand how conditions for life and planetary environments were formed.

Further reading: SPHEREx, NASA, cosmic map
