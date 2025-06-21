Technology News
NASA Postpones Axiom Mission 4 Launch to Ensure Space Station Readiness After Repairs

NASA delays Axiom Mission 4 launch, citing ISS system checks post-repair to Zvezda module.

Updated: 21 June 2025 16:00 IST
NASA Postpones Axiom Mission 4 Launch to Ensure Space Station Readiness After Repairs

Photo Credit: SpaceX

NASA delays launch of Axiom Mission 4 as ISS undergoes post-repair readiness checks

Highlights
  • NASA postpones Axiom Mission 4 launch to assess full ISS system readiness
  • Repair work on the ISS Zvezda module prompts a delay
  • Axiom 4 crew includes astronauts from India, Hungary, and Poland aboard
NASA has postponed the launch to the International Space Station of an Axiom Space commercial crew mission, Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), that was planned to launch on or after June 22 to allow more time to assess the readiness of the station's configuration. The station is undergoing inspections following recent repair operations on the end of the Zvezda service module. Because the station's life support systems and other onboard subsystems are interrelated, NASA is scrutinising all available data, including these dates, as the agency considers a new target launch date to ensure that the station has some tasks to remain operable before beginning to support more crew.

NASA Delays Historic Axiom Mission 4 to Ensure ISS Systems Are Ready for International Crew

As per a NASA update, the decision to stand down was made as part of standard operations to validate the readiness of all systems onboard the ISS to accommodate additional crew. The Zvezda module on board, which is central to sustaining life and propulsion, had been recently serviced. Because the space station is such a conjoined system, the agency is being extra cautious, requiring more time than usual to pore over technical data before giving the mission a green light.

Former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson is serving as Axiom's Director of Human Spaceflight, leading the remarkably important orbital mission. She is part of the crew accompanying Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla as pilot and two mission specialists – Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski (Poland) and Tibor Kapu (Hungary). It is a great operation in space, international co-operation, and it's a great credit to all the countries involved.

While the astronauts remain in quarantine at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft are reported to be in excellent condition at Launch Complex 39A and ready for flight whenever a new launch date is established. Postponing is a precaution, but one that underscores NASA's prioritisation of crew safety and mission success.

NASA and its collaborators have stressed the symbolic and scientific significance of the mission — its effect on not only the nations involved but on the future of commercial space travel as well. A new date and time for launch will be determined once ongoing evaluations are complete on the station's readiness to host the incoming crew.

 

Comments

Further reading: NASA, Axiom Mission 4, ISS, Zvezda Module, SpaceX
NASA Postpones Axiom Mission 4 Launch to Ensure Space Station Readiness After Repairs
