Lovely Now Available on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Malayalam Fantasy Drama

Lovely is a light-hearted Malayalam fantasy drama which has been written and directed by Dileesh Nair.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 June 2025 13:00 IST
Lovely Now Available on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Malayalam Fantasy Drama

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The movie initially hit the theatres on May 16th, 2025

Highlights
  • Lovely is a Malayalam Fantasy Drama
  • Mathew Thomas is in the lead role
  • Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Lovely is a Malayalam fantasy drama that has finally landed on your digital screens. Written and directed by Dileesh Nair, the movie is a light-hearted story of a lonely man who builds a connection with a talking housefly. The movie is high on emotions and takes a stroll through unexpected friendships. There is comedy, there is laughter, and animation to make it even more entertaining. Lovely is packed with star performers, and Mathew Thomas stars in the lead role.

When and Where to Watch Lovely

Lovely is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video in the Malayalam language. Viewers will need a subscription to watch the movie.

Official Trailer and Plot of Lovely

The story is set in a quiet neighbourhood where a lonely man, Boney, portrayed by Mathew Thomas, senses an unusual connection with a housefly. As he tries to explore the unnoticed interactions, a tale of emotions and friendship between the two begins. This friendship between the two blossoms, and their connection is worth watching. Lovely is full of fantasy and emotional drama that exemplifies the purest and rarest of the connection between a human and a creature. It is worth watching for those who are fond of animation, comedy, and fantasy.

Cast and Crew of Lovely

Written and directed by Dileesh Nair, Lovely stars Mathew Thomas in the lead role. He is further supported by actors like Ashlin, Baburaj, Manoj K. Jayan, Jayashankar, and more. The voice of the housefly has been dubbed by Sivaangi krishnakumar. Amar Ramachandran and Saraya are the producers, whereas the cinematography of Lovely has been done by Aashiq Abu. The music composer of the movie is Vishnu Vijay and the editor is Kiran Das.

Reception of Lovely

The movie initially hit the theatres on May 16, 2025, where it received a mixed response from both the critics and the audience. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.1/10.

 

