Technology News
English Edition

NASA’s Chandra Finds Black Hole Growing Beyond Known Limits

NASA’s Chandra telescope found a distant black hole consuming matter at 2.4 times the Eddington limit, revealing how billion-solar-mass giants formed less than a billion years after the Big Bang.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 September 2025 15:00 IST
NASA’s Chandra Finds Black Hole Growing Beyond Known Limits

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA has shown that there is a black hole

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Black hole devours gas at 2.4 times the classic Eddington growth cap.
  • Formed less than one billion years after the universe’s explosive birth.
  • Finding reshapes theories of early supermassive black hole formation.
Advertisement

The Chandra X-ray Observatory of NASA has shown that there is a black hole in the remote quasar RACS J0320-35 which is proving to be contrary to the expectations. It is approximately 12.8 billion light-years distant in space, and it was created less than a billion years after the Big Bang and is already almost a billion Suns. The data provided by Chandra indicate that it is devouring material faster than twice the so-called Eddington limit, which was the theoretical speed limit of the feeding of black holes.

The Eddington Barrier Frightened.

According to a paper, the black hole driving RACS J0320-35 is approximately 920 million years old and its rapid development is particularly interesting. Standard theory Standard theory is the belief that black holes cannot accrete matter at a rate exceeding the Eddington limit, above which the pull of gravity is counterbalanced by the push of radiating matter infalling. However Chandra X-ray spectrum is compatible with models in which this black hole is accreting at an average rate of approximately 2.4 times the Eddington limit. This is an exceptional rate of feeding of 300 to 3 000 solar masses per year.

Hints at the early universe.

This discovery can be explained in two ways. In either of the two cases, the super-Eddington feeding of small stellar-mass black holes can last long periods, or the black hole formed as an unusually large seed known as direct-collapse. The young universe conditions including low heavy-elements and large amounts of cold gas might have been favorable to this runaway growth. Observation of X-rays by Chandra and the James Webb Space Telescope, and future missions to observe X-rays, will be used to test which of these two scenarios is more likely to explain the existence of these surprisingly mature objects.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, Chandra X-ray Observatory, black hole, quasa, early universe, astronomy, astrophysics
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
NASA Prepares 2025 Carruthers Mission to Explore Earth’s Hidden Hydrogen Halo
Samsung Galaxy A17 4G Launched With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

NASA’s Chandra Finds Black Hole Growing Beyond Known Limits
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mom (2025) Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  2. Junior OTT Now Streaming Online: What to Know About Sreeleela and Kireeti Reddy's Romantic
  3. Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Power Banks
  4. Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Portable SSDs
  5. Oppo Pad 5 with ColorOS 16 Confirmed to Launch Globally on October 16
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Launches NROL-48 for NRO’s Proliferated Satellite Architecture
  2. NASA’s Chandra Finds Black Hole Growing Beyond Known Limits
  3. Earth’s Oxygen Explains Mysterious Rust Formation on the Moon
  4. Maatonda Heluve Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About Cast, Plot, and More
  5. Tulsa King Season 3 Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About Sylvester Stallone Action Series
  6. Junior OTT Now Streaming Online: What to Know About Sreeleela and Kireeti Reddy’s Romantic Drama
  7. NOAA’s GOES-19 Satellite Records Rare Eclipse With Distorted Lunar Path
  8. NASA’s Astrobee Robots Gain New Capabilities via Arkisys Partnership
  9. Mom (2025) Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  10. Sumathi Valavu Now Streaming on ZEE5: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »