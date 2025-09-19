Samsung Galaxy A17 4G was launched in Germany as the latest budget smartphone offering from Samsung. The new 4G phone features a 6.7-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and runs on a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The Galaxy A17 4G boasts an IP54-rated build for dust and water resistance and has a 5,000mAh battery. It is confirmed to get six Android updates and six years of security updates. The 5G variant of Galaxy A17 was launched in August in India with an Exynos 1330 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy A17 4G Price

The official website of Samsung in Germany doesn't mention the pricing and availability details of the new Samsung Galaxy A17 4G. The e-commerce website Gadgetsleo has listed the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the phone for KSH 22,400 (roughly Rs. 15,000).

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G was launched in India in August with a price tag of Rs. 18,999 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The price goes up to Rs. 23,499 for the top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Samsung Galaxy A17 4G Specifications

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy A17 4G runs on Android 15-based One UI 7, and Samsung is promising six years of major OS updates and six years of security updates for the phone. It offers several AI features, including Gemini Live and Circle to Search. The handset features a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The Galaxy A17 4G runs on a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The available storage can be expanded up to 2TB through a microSD card. For reference, the 5G version runs on the Exynos 1330 chipset.

For optics, the Galaxy A17 4G has a triple rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS support, a 5-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy A17 4G include Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, NFC, QZSS, Wi-Fi and USB Type-C port. It has a P54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Galaxy A17 4G features a 5,000mAh battery that is advertised to deliver up to 18 hours of video playback time on a single charge. It measures 164.4 x 77.9 x 7.5mm and weighs 190 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.