Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A17 4G Launched With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A17 4G Launched With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A17 4G features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 September 2025 17:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy A17 4G Launched With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A17 4G features 13-megapixel front-facing camera

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A17 4G runs on Android 15 based One UI 7
  • Samsung Galaxy A17 4G has a triple rear camera unit
  • The display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A17 4G was launched in Germany as the latest budget smartphone offering from Samsung. The new 4G phone features a 6.7-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and runs on a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The Galaxy A17 4G boasts an IP54-rated build for dust and water resistance and has a 5,000mAh battery. It is confirmed to get six Android updates and six years of security updates. The 5G variant of Galaxy A17 was launched in August in India with an Exynos 1330 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy A17 4G Price

The official website of Samsung in Germany doesn't mention the pricing and availability details of the new Samsung Galaxy A17 4G. The e-commerce website Gadgetsleo has listed the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the phone for KSH 22,400 (roughly Rs. 15,000).

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G was launched in India in August with a price tag of Rs. 18,999 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The price goes up to Rs. 23,499 for the top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Samsung Galaxy A17 4G Specifications

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy A17 4G runs on Android 15-based One UI 7, and Samsung is promising six years of major OS updates and six years of security updates for the phone. It offers several AI features, including Gemini Live and Circle to Search. The handset features a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The Galaxy A17 4G runs on a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The available storage can be expanded up to 2TB through a microSD card. For reference, the 5G version runs on the Exynos 1330 chipset.

For optics, the Galaxy A17 4G has a triple rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS support, a 5-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy A17 4G include Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, NFC, QZSS, Wi-Fi and USB Type-C port. It has a P54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Galaxy A17 4G features a 5,000mAh battery that is advertised to deliver up to 18 hours of video playback time on a single charge. It measures 164.4 x 77.9 x 7.5mm and weighs 190 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy A17 4G

Samsung Galaxy A17 4G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G99
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A17 4G, Samsung Galaxy A17 4G Price, Samsung Galaxy A17 4G Specifications, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A17
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Instamart Quick India Movement Sale 2025 Goes Live: Best Offers on Smartphones, Smartwatches and More
Tencent Says Sony 'Monopolising' Genre Conventions, Seeks Dismissal of Light of Motiram Lawsuit
Samsung Galaxy A17 4G Launched With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Mahavatar Narsimha, The Bads of Bollywood, and More
  2. Biggest Offers on Smartphones During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  3. Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on Logitech, Dell, HP, and More PC Accessories
  4. Vivo, iQOO Smartphones Likely to Switch to Origin OS in India
  5. Instamart Quick India Movement Sale 2025: Best Offers on Electronics
  6. Xiaomi 17 Series Pre-Orders Start in China
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Sale 2025: Mac Mini (2024) Price Drops to an All-Time Low in India
  2. Xiaomi 17 Series Tipped to Launch on September 30
  3. Vivo, iQOO Smartphones Likely to Switch to Origin OS in India, Replacing Funtouch OS
  4. iPhone 18 Pro Models Tipped to Retain iPhone 17 Pro Design, Could Feature Transparent Back
  5. Tencent Says Sony 'Monopolising' Genre Conventions, Seeks Dismissal of Light of Motiram Lawsuit
  6. Samsung Galaxy A17 4G Launched With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  7. Instamart Quick India Movement Sale 2025 Goes Live: Best Offers on Smartphones, Smartwatches and More
  8. Bitcoin Stabilises Near $116,900 as Altcoins Push Higher
  9. Mahavatar Narsimha Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About This Animated Mythological Drama
  10. Nintendo Switch Online Adds First Third-Party Game Boy Advance Titles from Namco This September
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »