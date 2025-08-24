Technology News
English Edition

NASA’s Expedition 73: Astronauts Study Brain, Balance, and Immunity on ISS

Astronauts on the ISS are researching how microgravity affects balance, immunity, muscles, and cognition.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 August 2025 15:00 IST
NASA’s Expedition 73: Astronauts Study Brain, Balance, and Immunity on ISS

Photo Credit: NASA

ISS Expedition 73 studies weightlessness effects on human brain, body health

Highlights
  • Astronauts test brain balance with virtual-reality experiments in space
  • Crew studies how microgravity impacts immunity using blood samples
  • Exercises and drills help protect astronaut health on long missions
Advertisement

Astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) are taking part in Expedition 73 to learn how weightlessness affects the human brain and body. NASA reports that “maintaining sense of balance and protecting immunity in space were the top human research experiments aboard the ISS” during recent crew activities. These studies examine how the brain and body adapt in microgravity – research that could help future space explorers and benefit health on Earth. As NASA prepares for future long-duration missions, understanding these biological changes is critical for keeping astronauts healthy on longer journeys in space.

Monitoring the Body for Long-Term Health

According to NASA, astronauts strap into harnesses and run on the station's treadmills — one crew member jogged on the Zvezda module's treadmill during a fitness check. They also use resistive exercise machines in the Tranquility module that simulate weightlifting to measure muscle and bone stress in space. These workouts help prevent the muscle and bone loss that can occur during long missions.

The crew regularly takes cognitive tests — a short computer quiz checks whether spaceflight is affecting reasoning, decision-making and visual tracking skills. They also practiced emergency procedures: one day the crew did cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) drills, deployed medical kits and reviewed communication plans. These exercises help ensure the team stays prepared for any situation.

Tracking Brain and Immune System Changes

To study balance, flight engineers Jonny Kim and Zena Cardman worked in the station's Columbus lab to probe the vestibular system — the inner-ear and brain network that controls balance and spatial orientation. Cardman wore virtual-reality goggles displaying moving images while Kim ran the experiment computer.

This setup let the team see how Cardman perceives up and down without gravity. Such tests give researchers clues about how the brain adapts to life in orbit. Flight Engineer Kimiya Yui ran an Immunity Assay experiment, which checks if spaceflight changes cellular immunity. He collected stored blood and saliva samples, spun them in a space-lab centrifuge, and froze them for later analysis. Back on Earth, scientists will test these samples to see if long stays in orbit affect infection-fighting cells.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, ISS, Expedition 73, Space Health, Microgravity, Astronaut Research, Brain Balance, Immunity, Space Medicine, Human Spaceflight
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Bitcoin Rebounds Above $114,000 as Ether surges; Market Awaits Powell’s Speech
The Rogue Prince of Persia Gets Surprise Launch on PC, Consoles; Available on Game Pass, PS Plus Game Catalog

Related Stories

NASA’s Expedition 73: Astronauts Study Brain, Balance, and Immunity on ISS
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4 Pro: Everything We Know Ahead of Launch in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Russia Launches Bion-M No.2 with Mice, Flies, and Seeds to Study Space Biology
  2. NASA’s Expedition 73: Astronauts Study Brain, Balance, and Immunity on ISS
  3. Massive Fireball Streaks Across Southern Japan, Lighting Up the Night Sky
  4. Ursa Major III May Be a Star Cluster, Not a Dark-Matter Dwarf Galaxy
  5. Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning Now Available Online for Rent on Amazon Prime Video and More
  6. Priyamani Starrer Khiladi Housewife Now Streaming on UltraPlay
  7. Fisk Season 3 Now Available for Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know
  8. US X-37B Space Plane to Test Quantum Navigation System That Could Replace GPS
  9. James Webb Telescope Discovers Tiny New Moon Orbiting Uranus
  10. Devil Comet’s Water Matches Earth, Strengthening Theory of Cosmic Origins
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »