Rolling Loud India to Go Live on JioHotstar Today: What You Need to Know About this Live Music Festival

Rolling Loud India 2025 streams live on JioHotstar on November 22 and 23, starting at 7 PM onwards.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 November 2025 09:26 IST
Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Rolling Loud India 2025 streams live on JioHotstar Nov 22-23, 7 PM; when and where to watch what to now

Highlights
  • Rolling Loud India streams live on November 22 and 23, 2025
  • Available exclusively on JioHotstar from 7 PM IST
  • Enjoy real-time performances, festival visuals, and live music energy
The World's Largest Hip-Hop Festival, Rolling Loud, Is Coming To India this November 2025 At Loud Park Navi Mumbai With the Biggest Artists in the World and Future Sounds of Asia. The audience will have an opportunity to embrace 2 days of high-energy performances and bright lights & enjoy hip-hop culture. The festival will be live streamed on JioHotstar for those viewing from home, with in-person tickets sold through District by Zomato or the Rolling Loud India official website.

When and Where to Watch

Rolling Loud India will be streamed on JioHotstar exclusively also on November 22 and November 23, 2025, at 7:00 PM IST. Viewers in India can watch the festival live online from anywhere.

Performers at Rolling Loud India

General admission is open to all festival guests; VIP passes include priority entrance and access to the deluxe premium areas for a higher-end festival experience. Two-day combo passes are available. In the international section, Wiz Khalifa, Central Cee and Don Toliver take over headlining responsibility this go-round, and in India, DIVINE, Karan Aujla and Arivu are set to join various regional talents.

What to Expect

Rolling Loud India 2025 isn't just a festival—it's an experience. Fans will get to experience some of the biggest hip-hop stars from around the world on their first-ever visit to India, special fan zones, exclusive merchandise and many other activities developed by fans for fans. This inaugural event will deliver high-quality performances filled with unforgettable memories in a stunning music and lifestyle celebration.

Reception

The excitement for Rolling Loud India is sky-high on social media. Because it's a live festival stream, there is no IMDb user rating.

Comments

Further reading: music, JioHotstar, Streaming
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
