The Rogue Prince of Persia Gets Surprise Launch on PC, Consoles; Available on Game Pass, PS Plus Game Catalog

The Rogue Prince of Persia released in Steam early access in May 2024. The 1.0 version of the action platformer finally arrives on PC, consoles.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 August 2025 17:32 IST
The Rogue Prince of Persia Gets Surprise Launch on PC, Consoles; Available on Game Pass, PS Plus Game Catalog

Photo Credit: Ubisoft/ Evil Empire

The Rogue Prince of Persia is available on PC via Steam, Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games Store, and Xbox app

The Rogue Prince of Persia, the roguelite platformer that released in early access in May 2024, is now available on PC, Xbox Series S/X, and PS5. The 1.0 version of the game got a surprise announcement and launch during Xbox @ gamescom broadcast on Wednesday. The 2D title, developed by Dead Cells maker Evil Empire and published by Ubisoft, is also available day one on Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus Game Catalog.

The Rogue Prince of Persia Version 1.0 Out Now 

At Xbox's Gamescom broadcast, Ubisoft and Evil Empire also announced that The Rogue Prince of Persia will be coming to Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 later this year. The 1.0 version of the action platformer was shadow dropped on PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox app, and Ubisoft Connect), PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on August 20. The game is also available at no additional cost to members of Game Pass, PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers via PS Plus Game Catalog, and Ubisoft+.

The Rogue Prince of Persia launched into early access on Steam in May 2024 and received over 15 major updates that incorporated community feedback over the past year. The updates reworked the game's art direction and colour palette, added new biomes, weapons, trinkets, and more. “The game has reached its final form for all players to enjoy,” Ubisoft said in a press release.

“We're incredibly grateful to the Steam community for embracing The Rogue Prince of Persia during its early access journey,” said Lucie Dewagnier, game director at Evil Empire. “Thanks to their feedback, we've delivered over fifteen major updates—introducing new biomes, weapons, enemies, and gameplay systems. Their passion helped us shape the game into the fast, fluid, and replayable experience we always envisioned. We can't wait for more people to discover our game in its final form and inevitably bob their head to the banger soundtrack.”

The Rogue Prince of Persia is a roguelite title, with game progress resetting on each death. The game is set in a reimagined Persian kingdom with procedurally generated levels. In each new run, players can explore the world further, uncover secrets, and encounter new characters.

The 2D action title also features fluid parkour and combat, with over 100 weapons to unlock. Players can wall-run, dodge traps, and chain combos to best foes and complete platforming challenges.

Ubisoft will also release The Rogue Prince of Persia soundtrack, composed the Persian-American electronic music producer and performance artist Asadi, on all streaming platforms and the Ubisoft Music YouTube channel on August 22.

Further reading: The Rogue Prince of Persia, Ubisoft, Evil Empire, Steam, PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox, Gamescom 2025, Gamescom, Xbox Game Pass, PS Plus Game Catalog
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
