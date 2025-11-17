Technology News
English Edition

Blue Origin Delays NASA Mars Launch Amid Weather and FAA Restrictions

Blue Origin postponed its New Glenn launch of NASA’s twin ESCAPADE Mars probes due to bad weather and FAA daytime launch restrictions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 November 2025 21:42 IST
Blue Origin Delays NASA Mars Launch Amid Weather and FAA Restrictions

Photo Credit: Space.com

Blue Origin's New Glenn NG-2 rocket launch carrying NASA's Mars ESCAPADE probes on Nov. 9, 2025.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Blue Origin delays NASA Mars launch due to bad weather
  • FAA daytime ban complicates New Glenn’s flight schedule
  • Company seeks exemption to fly under shutdown restrictions
Advertisement

Blue Origin has delayed launching its giant New Glenn rocket, which is currently planned to launch NASA's twin ESCAPADE Mars probes on Nov. 9. The scrub was caused by bad weather at the Florida launch pad, and a looming government shutdown had just elicited new government FAA regulations halting daytime commercial launches. The company is collaborating with NASA and the FAA to be granted an exemption and re-plan the mission, the company says.

Launch Delay and FAA Exemption

According to a statement from Blue Origin spokesperson Tabitha Lipkin, the launch was scrubbed after foul weather moved in. The next possible launch won't be earlier than Nov. 12, as the company has reserved a late-afternoon window based on weather and sea-state forecasts. Backup launch days on Nov. 10–11 were cut off by an FAA order halting all daytime commercial launches during the U.S. government shutdown. Blue Origin is asking the FAA for an exemption to fly on Nov. 12 despite the new restriction.

NASA's ESCAPADE Mars Mission

ESCAPADE (an acronym of Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers) will examine the process through which the solar wind deprived Mars of most of its atmosphere. Rocket Lab manufactured these twin orbiters, the first NASA mission to Mars in half a decade, on a comparatively low-cost basis, about 80 million dollars. They are being piloted on the second flight (the first being a test) of New Glenn in January 2025. Blue Origin will attempt to land the first stage of the 321-foot rocket on a platform in the sea to reuse it.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Blue Origin, New Glenn, NASA, escapade, Mars mission, FAA, Rocket launch, Space Weather
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
New Aadhaar App Explained: What It Is, Key Features, How to Download, and More
Researchers Expose Shocking Vulnerabilities in Satellite Communications

Related Stories

Blue Origin Delays NASA Mars Launch Amid Weather and FAA Restrictions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Series Launched With Up To 6,500mAh Battery: See Price, Features
  2. Oppo Find X9 Series Price in India Leaked Again Ahead of Debut
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Testing Begins in US Ahead of Imminent Launch
  4. Blue Origin Delays NASA Mars Launch Amid Weather and FAA Restrictions
  5. Best Gaming Smartphones Under Rs 20,000: iQOO Z10R, Oppo K13 5G, More
  6. OnePlus Ace 6T Launch Timeline Revealed; Will Sport This Snapdragon Chip
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Uncover the Vast Greater Pleiades Complex with 3,000 Hidden Stars
  2. Astronomers Capture First-Ever Early Snapshot of Supernova Shock Wave Using ESO’s VLT
  3. Artemis Era Raises Safety Concerns as Lunar Orbit Nears Capacity, New Study Finds
  4. SpaceX Sends Sentinel-6B to Orbit for Precision Sea-Level Tracking
  5. India Approves Chandrayaan-4 Moon Sample Mission and National Space Station
  6. Landman Season 2 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know About This American Political Drama Series
  7. Nadu Center OTT Release Date: Know When to Watch This JioHotstar Specials Tamil Series Online
  8. Usiru OTT Release Date Revealed: Know Where to Watch This Kannada Thriller Online
  9. Boron Arsenide Surpasses Diamond in Heat Conductivity, Paving Way for Advanced Electronics
  10. Astronomers Spot First Coronal Mass Ejection from a Distant Star, Raising Questions About Planetary Habitability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »