A new super-Earth GJ 251 c, located a mere 20 light-years from Earth, is shaping up as one of the most promising prospects to search for life beyond our solar system. The planet circles its star in the habitable zone but is almost four times as big as Earth and probably rocky like our own, conditions under which liquid water could exist if the atmosphere is right. Researchers think this exoplanet offers a rare chance to learn about worlds that could have supported life.

And armed with advanced spectrographs and years of observations by telescopes, scientists are now in a position to scrutinise its atmosphere using next-generation instruments for signs of chemicals associated with life.

Super-Earth GJ 251 c a Prime Candidate for Alien Life Studies

According to a report by Penn State University, GJ 251 c was detected by the Habitable-Zone Planet Finder (HPF), a very precise spectrograph located at the Hobby-Eberly Telescope located in Texas. The planet's gravity is reported to cause the star, GJ 251, to wobble slightly. 20 years of data, in addition to NEID measurements, confirmed this massive second planet, with advanced modelling and global collaboration needed to separate stellar activity.

The team, led by Suvrath Mahadevan and Corey Beard, said this discovery provides a clock for one of the best candidates to search for life's atmospheric signs in 5–10 years using future 30-metre telescopes.

Finding GJ 251 c and planets like it takes years of observation, sophisticated instruments, and analyses that highlight the need for stable funding and coordination in planetary science.

GJ 251 c is a nearby rocky habitable planet candidate and one of the best targets to search for alien life with future advanced telescopes.