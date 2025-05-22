NASA’s Perseverance Explores Mars' Oldest Rocks in Krokodillen Region

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover is now exploring a new region on the lower slope of Jezero Crater's rim. This region "Krokodillen," named after a mountain ridge on the island of Prins Karls Forland, Norway, Krokodillen (which means “the crocodile” in Norwegian) is a 73-acre (about 30-hectare) plateau of rocky outcrops located downslope to the west and south of Witch Hazel Hill. Previous studies suggest that this region contains some of the oldest rocks from the Noachian period, the earliest geological era of Mars. This region gives a chance to study the environmental history of Mars because it marks a key boundary between ancient crater rim formations and younger plains.

Minerals and the indication of water

As per preliminary studies over this region, signs of clay, olivine, and carbonate minerals have been found. Krokodillen plateau contains rocky outcrops rich in clays, minerals that only form in the presence of water. Their discovery hints at a wetter ancient Mars and raises the potential for finding preserved organic compounds — the chemical signatures of life.

These findings build on previous discoveries, such as at “Cheyava Falls” in 2024, where potential biosignatures were found. If similar clues emerge at Krokodillen, it could suggest multiple episodes of possible habitability in Mars' deep past.

Perseverance is currently examining a site within this region called "Copper Cove," where it's believed that Noachian-era rocks, among the oldest on Mars may be found.

Sampling Strategy

Perseverance rover has arrived at Krokodillen with a new sampling strategy that allows for leaving cored samples unsealed in case of finding more scientifically compelling geologic features. The rover has collected and sealed two regolith samples, three witness tubes, and one atmospheric sample. It has also collected 26 rock cores and sealed 25 of them.

The rover's most recent unsealed sample is a rock core called "Bell Island," which contains small round stones called spherules. If a new sample is needed, the rover could be commanded to dump the previous sample. The engineering sample team assessed whether leaving a tube unsealed could diminish the quality of a sample, but the team believes it is a minor concern for the opportunity to collect the best and most compelling samples.