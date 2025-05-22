Technology News
English Edition

NASA’s Perseverance Explores Mars' Oldest Rocks in Krokodillen Region

NASA’s Perseverance rover explores Krokodillen, a Mars region with ancient rocks and water-formed minerals, using a new flexible sampling strategy.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 May 2025 22:09 IST
NASA’s Perseverance Explores Mars' Oldest Rocks in Krokodillen Region

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA’s Perseverance Explores Mars' Oldest Rocks in Krokodillen Region

Highlights
  • Perseverance explores Krokodillen, a potential Mars water site
  • Clays and carbonates found, hinting at ancient wet conditions
  • New rover strategy allows sample swaps for flexibility
Advertisement

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover is now exploring a new region on the lower slope of Jezero Crater's rim. This region "Krokodillen," named after a mountain ridge on the island of Prins Karls Forland, Norway, Krokodillen (which means “the crocodile” in Norwegian) is a 73-acre (about 30-hectare) plateau of rocky outcrops located downslope to the west and south of Witch Hazel Hill. Previous studies suggest that this region contains some of the oldest rocks from the Noachian period, the earliest geological era of Mars. This region gives a chance to study the environmental history of Mars because it marks a key boundary between ancient crater rim formations and younger plains.

Minerals and the indication of water

As per preliminary studies over this region, signs of clay, olivine, and carbonate minerals have been found. Krokodillen plateau contains rocky outcrops rich in clays, minerals that only form in the presence of water. Their discovery hints at a wetter ancient Mars and raises the potential for finding preserved organic compounds — the chemical signatures of life.

These findings build on previous discoveries, such as at “Cheyava Falls” in 2024, where potential biosignatures were found. If similar clues emerge at Krokodillen, it could suggest multiple episodes of possible habitability in Mars' deep past.

Perseverance is currently examining a site within this region called "Copper Cove," where it's believed that Noachian-era rocks, among the oldest on Mars may be found.

Sampling Strategy

Perseverance rover has arrived at Krokodillen with a new sampling strategy that allows for leaving cored samples unsealed in case of finding more scientifically compelling geologic features. The rover has collected and sealed two regolith samples, three witness tubes, and one atmospheric sample. It has also collected 26 rock cores and sealed 25 of them.

The rover's most recent unsealed sample is a rock core called "Bell Island," which contains small round stones called spherules. If a new sample is needed, the rover could be commanded to dump the previous sample. The engineering sample team assessed whether leaving a tube unsealed could diminish the quality of a sample, but the team believes it is a minor concern for the opportunity to collect the best and most compelling samples.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Mars, NASA, Perseverance Rover, Krokodillen, Jezero Crater, Mars Samples, Mars Water, Martian Geology, Planetary Science, Space Exploration
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Nothing Phone 3 Confirmed to Launch Globally in July
Redmi Pad 2 Renders Price Leaked; Said to Feature MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra Chip, 9,000mAh Battery

Related Stories

NASA’s Perseverance Explores Mars' Oldest Rocks in Krokodillen Region
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 15s Pro Design, Camera Details Teased Ahead of Launch Today
  2. Tecno Pova Curve 5G India Launch Date Announced
  3. SpaceX Successfully Launches 23 Starlink Satellites on Brand-New Falcon 9 Rocket
  4. Ancient 14,000-Year-Old Solar Storm Revealed as Strongest Ever Recorded in Earth's History
  5. Vi Rolls Out 'Nonstop Hero' Plan With Truly Unlimited Data and Calls
  6. Realme Neo 7 Turbo Launch Date Confirmed; Teased to Run on This New Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Successfully Launches 23 Starlink Satellites on Brand-New Falcon 9 Rocket
  2. Polaris Wasn’t Always the North Star: How Earth’s Wobble Shifts the Celestial Pole
  3. Scientists Warn of Inadequate Solar Storm Forecasting: What You Need to Know
  4. NASA’s Perseverance Explores Mars' Oldest Rocks in Krokodillen Region
  5. New Study Uses AI to Reveal Dry Origins of Mars’ Mysterious Slope Streaks
  6. Ancient 14,000-Year-Old Solar Storm Revealed as Strongest Ever Recorded in Earth’s History
  7. New Study Confirms TeV Halos Are Common in Middle-Aged Pulsars
  8. Capuchin Monkeys Abduct Baby Howler Monkeys on Panama’s Jicarón Island, New Study Reveals
  9. Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know
  10. Devika & Danny OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch It Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »