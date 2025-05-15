Technology News
NASA’s IMAP Spacecraft Prepares to Map the Solar System’s Edge

NASA’s IMAP mission will study the heliosphere to understand solar wind and space weather, launching in fall 2025 from Kennedy Space Center.

Updated: 15 May 2025 22:33 IST
Photo Credit: NASA

NASA’s IMAP reached Astrotech on May 10

  • IMAP to launch in fall 2025 to study the Sun's protective bubble
  • Spacecraft will orbit at Lagrange Point 1, a million miles from Earth
  • Data will help forecast space weather and protect Earth technology
On may 10th, a semitrailer delivered NASA's Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe or IMAP to the Astrotech space operations facility all the way from NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The IMAP mission is a modern-day celestial cartographer that will map the solar system by studying the heliosphere, a giant bubble created by the Sun's solar wind that surrounds our solar system and protects it from harmful interstellar radiation. Tentatively scheduled for launch no earlier than fall 2025 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA Kennedy, IMAP will be processed fuelled and encapsulated by the technicians in Astrotech facility.

About the mission

According to reported  NASA's blog, The IMAP mission will orbit the Sun at a location called Lagrange Point 1 (L1), which is about one million miles from Earth towards the Sun. From this location, IMAP can measure the local solar wind and scan the distant heliosphere without background from planets and their magnetic fields. The spacecraft will use 10 scientific instruments to study and map the heliosphere, a vast magnetic bubble surrounding the Sun protecting our solar system.

At NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, IMAP went through thermal vacuum testing at the X-ray and Cryogenic facility that simulates harsh conditions and dramatic temperature changes to simulate the environment during launch, on the journey toward the Sun.

Mission Management

IMAP is the fifth mission in NASA's Solar Terrestrial Probes program portfolio. It is lead by Princeton University professor David J. McComas with an international team of 25 partner institutions. The spacecraft was built and operated from The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory.

Information from this mission are expected to provide early warnings about space weather, which can affect human space explorers and technological systems like satellites and power grids that can affect life on Earth.

 

