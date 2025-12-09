Technology News
English Edition

Massive Sunspot Complex on the Sun Raises Risk of Strong Solar Storms

A massive sunspot complex, AR 4294-96, has rotated into view, nearly matching the size of the Carrington Event sunspot.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 December 2025 22:30 IST
Massive Sunspot Complex on the Sun Raises Risk of Strong Solar Storms

Photo Credit: NASA

Gigantic sunspot complex emerges, sparking fears of strong solar flares and geomagnetic storms

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Sunspot group spans nearly 180,000 km across the Sun’s surface area
  • Complex magnetic fields could power dangerous X-class solar flares
  • Scientists monitoring risk of geomagnetic storms affecting Earth
Advertisement

Astronomers​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ have revealed that a massive new sunspot complex has developed on the Sun's surface, which is going to have an impact on Earth directly. A set of early December photos showed that the three giant active regions AR 4294-96 cover an incredibly large area, almost as one of the "monster" spots that caused the 1859 Carrington Event. While the group is still quiet, the complex magnetic fields of the cluster may unleash a strong solar flare that can be followed by a geomagnetic storm hitting our ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌planet.

Massive Sunspot Emerges

According to Spacecraft data, AR 4294-96 spans roughly 180,000 km – about 90% of the area of the 1859 Carrington sunspot. Observers note it is “one of the biggest sunspot groups of the past 10 years”. The cluster, formed by two linked regions (AR 4294 and AR 4296), was first seen on the Sun's far side by NASA's Perseverance rover before rotating into view. Its tangled “beta-gamma-delta” magnetic field harbours energy for strong X-class flares.

Possible Effects on Earth

Sunspot AR 4294-96 could unleash solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) – clouds of charged particles that trigger geomagnetic storms on Earth. Such storms can disrupt satellites, radio communications and power grids, and paint auroras in the sky. An X1.9 flare on Dec. 1, however, came from a different sunspot (AR 4295), not AR 4294-96. NOAA forecasters expect more M-class flares and even X-flares, but note that so far, no Earth-directed CME has emerged. In short, scientists warn that a repeat of the 1859 Carrington-level superstorm is not imminent

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sun, Sunspot, Solar flares, Space weather, Geomagnetic storm, NASA, NOAA
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Shares Safety Guardrails for Chrome Browser’s Agentic Capabilities
The Great Shamsuddin Family OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Related Stories

Massive Sunspot Complex on the Sun Raises Risk of Strong Solar Storms
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OpenAI's Code Red to Reportedly Continue Till Two More AI Models Are Released
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Launched: Here's What Makes It Special
  3. Lava Play Max Launched in India With Vapour Chamber Cooling at This Price
  4. Redmi Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Edition Will Launch in India on This Date
  5. Poco C85 5G With a 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition First Impressions
  7. How to Permanently Delete Your Snapchat Account: A Step-by-Step Guide
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft to Invest $17.5 Billion to Scale India’s AI and Cloud, Joins Google and OpenAI’s Recent Push
  2. Massive Sunspot Complex on the Sun Raises Risk of Strong Solar Storms
  3. Ronkini Bhavan OTT Release: Know Where to Watch This Bengali Web Series Online?
  4. The Great Shamsuddin Family OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Angels Fallen OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. OpenAI to Reportedly Release GPT-5.2 AI Model This Week, But ‘Code Red’ Will Continue
  7. Top Cooku Dupe Cooku Season 2 Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Reality Cooking Series
  8. Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Launched in India With Custom Hardware Design and Custom UI Elements: Price, Features
  9. Google Shares Safety Guardrails for Chrome Browser’s Agentic Capabilities
  10. Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold Extended Repair Program for Specific Hardware Issues Announced
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »