Recent research has uncovered unusual structures hidden deep within Earth's mantle that have left scientists puzzled. These anomalies, resembling subducted crustal slabs, have been identified through advanced imaging techniques. Found in places where tectonic activity has not been recorded, their existence challenges current geological understanding. The discoveries have sparked significant interest, as they may hold clues about Earth's geological history and processes that are not yet fully understood.

Advanced Imaging Reveals New Anomalies

According to the study published in Scientific Reports on November 4, 2024, a new imaging method known as full-waveform inversion has been employed to map these structures. This technique combines seismographic data from multiple earthquakes into a single, comprehensive model. Andreas Fichtner, a seismologist at ETH Zurich, highlighted to space.com, the capabilities of this approach, comparing it to advancements in medical imaging that allow unprecedented insights into hidden areas.

Anomalies Found in Unexpected Locations

The anomalies, identified by researchers using the Piz Daint supercomputer at the Swiss National Supercomputing Center, are located far from any known tectonic activity zones. Thomas Schouten, a doctoral candidate at the ETH Zurich Geological Institute, stated in a release to media outlets that the anomalies are visible throughout Earth's mantle but their precise nature remains unclear.

Speculations and Future Research

The structures are speculated to be ancient crustal fragments or possibly other dense materials formed billions of years ago. Schouten explained that seismic waves interact with these anomalies in ways similar to subducted slabs, but this alone does not confirm their identity. Further research will involve analysing the material properties responsible for the observed wave speeds.

These findings have introduced new challenges in understanding Earth's internal structure. As researchers continue to investigate these anomalies, the possibility of uncovering new insights into Earth's geological evolution remains open.