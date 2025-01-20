Technology News
iPhone SE (2022) Inventory Running Low as iPhone SE 4 Launch Nears: Mark Gurman

iPhone SE 4 is probably going to cost more than the iPhone SE (2022).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 January 2025 11:37 IST
iPhone SE (2022) Inventory Running Low as iPhone SE 4 Launch Nears: Mark Gurman

iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16E will replace the current iPhone SE (2022)

Highlights
  • iPhone SE (2022) is the cheapest option in Apple's iPhone offerings
  • iPhone SE 4 could be the most exciting phone Apple releases this year
  • It is likely to launch by April
Apple is believed to unveil the fourth-generation iPhone SE by April. This timeline follows the company's established trend, with previous models of the iPhone SE launching in either March or April. The new model will replace the current iPhone SE (2022), whose inventory is reportedly running low at retail outlets, indicating that a refresh could be around the corner. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to boast a new look, likely based on the iPhone 14.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman states that the current iPhone SE (2022) inventory is shrinking at retail outlets, indicating that a new release is imminent. "The drawing down of inventory is a reliable sign that a new model is coming. But it also suggests that Apple probably won't keep the current version around — at a reduced price — after the update is here. That seems like a missed opportunity, since a cheap iPhone could've helped Apple make inroads in some markets," he said.

The iPhone SE (2022) costs $429 (roughly Rs. 37,000) and Gurman expects the upcoming iPhone SE 4 to be priced more than the predecessor given its enhanced features. Gurman earlier opined that the launch of the new iPhone SE will take place by the end of April. It is likely to have a price tag of less than $500 (roughly Rs. 42,000). 

iPhone SE 4 Specifications (Expected)

Apple is expected to refresh the iPhone SE or iPhone 16E with the A18 chip with support for Apple Intelligence features. The handset could closely resemble the iPhone 14. It is likely to come with a 6.06-inch full-HD+ LTPS OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone could include Face ID support and lack a physical home button. 

The iPhone SE 4 is said to come in 6GB and 8GB RAM options. It is expected to feature an aluminium frame and a USB Type-C port. It is tipped to come with a single 48-megapixel rear camera.

iPhone SE 4, iPhone SE 4 Specifications, iPhone SE 4 Price, Apple, Mark Gurman, iPhone 16E
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Instagram Announces Edits App With AI Animation and More Features for Creators

