Technology News
English Edition

Did Earth Create the Moon? Research Uncovers Clues About Lunar Formation

New research suggests the moon was formed from Earth's mantle and not from Theia

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 January 2025 15:00 IST
Did Earth Create the Moon? Research Uncovers Clues About Lunar Formation

Photo Credit: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

Lunar samples from NASA's Johnson Space Center were analyzed in Göttingen

Highlights
  • Moon formed from Earth's mantle material, study reveals
  • Theia's contribution to moon formation is now questioned
  • Study offers new insights into Earth's early water source
Advertisement

A recent investigation into the moon's formation and Earth's water origin has provided compelling insights. Researchers from the University of Göttingen and the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research (MPS) conducted analyses on lunar and terrestrial samples, revealing that the moon was likely formed predominantly from Earth's mantle material. This challenges the long-held theory that the protoplanet Theia contributed significantly to the moon's composition. The findings also shed light on Earth's early water acquisition, suggesting a re-evaluation of existing assumptions.

New Findings on Moon's Formation

According to the study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, oxygen isotopes from 14 lunar samples and 191 terrestrial measurements were examined using laser fluorination. The study observed a close isotopic resemblance between oxygen-17 isotopes from both the moon and Earth. This finding contradicts prior theories attributing the moon's composition to a major contribution from Theia, the protoplanet believed to have collided with Earth billions of years ago.

Professor Andreas Pack, Managing Director of the Geoscience Centre at the University of Göttingen, explained to phys.org that Theia's earlier collisions might have stripped it of its mantle. The collision with Earth could have occurred as a "metallic cannonball," leading to the moon's formation from ejected mantle material.

Implications for Earth's Water History

The data has also prompted new discussions about the origin of Earth's water. As per reports, the widely accepted Late Veneer Event theory—suggesting water arrived after the moon's formation through subsequent impacts—is being questioned. First author Meike Fischer, formerly at MPS, stated in reports that the isotopic consistency between Earth and the moon rules out many meteorite types as the source of water. Enstatite chondrites, a class of meteorites with isotopic similarity to Earth and sufficient water content, are suggested as the likely contributors to Earth's water.


These findings provide critical insights into the intertwined histories of Earth's development and the moon's formation, advancing understanding of planetary evolution.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Moon Formation, Earth’s Mantle, Theia
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Soundbars
Realme P3 5G RAM and Storage Configurations, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch in India

Related Stories

Did Earth Create the Moon? Research Uncovers Clues About Lunar Formation
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Might Cost in India
  2. Poco X7 and X7 Pro Review: The Mid-Range Marvels
  3. Barroz OTT Release: Where to Watch Mohanlal Starrer Movie Online?
  4. Realme P3 5G Storage, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Did Earth Create the Moon? Research Uncovers Clues About Lunar Formation
  2. Blue Origin’s New Glenn Rocket Successfully Reaches Orbit on First Test Flight
  3. The Future of Armour? New Chainmail-Like Material Shows Promise
  4. James Webb Space Telescope Unveils Hidden Interstellar Wonders of Supernova Cassiopeia A
  5. SpaceX’s Starship Explodes Over Atlantic Ocean After Successful Booster Landing
  6. Swarm of 130 Earthquakes Rattles One of Iceland's Largest Volcanoes, Signal Possible Eruption Risk
  7. God of War Ragnarök, Like a Dragon Gaiden and More Join PS Plus Game Catalog in January
  8. Study Finds Coronal Loop Flickers Could Predict Solar Flares Hours in Advance
  9. Barroz OTT Release: Where to Watch Mohanlal Starrer Movie Online?
  10. Azaad OTT Release: Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan Starrer Might Stream on Netflix
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »