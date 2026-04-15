If a galaxy with massive mass is exactly located in front of the line of sight to a distant source of light from Earth, the force of gravity will bend the light, resulting in a unique cross-like shape known as the "Einstein Cross." It is a cosmic illusion that was first theorised by the General Theory of Relativity of Einstein and proven by the solar eclipse of 1919, which shows information about the universe at a young age.

A Young Galaxy With Old Stars

According to a recent study astronomers have found a new Einstein Cross around the galaxy J1453g, an elliptical galaxy viewed as it was approximately 8 billion years ago, when the universe was less than 6 billion years old. It has a quasar, a bright area that is run by a supermassive black hole, which is positioned behind the object, and its light is bent into the typical cross shape. Such a correspondence allowed the researchers to chart the stellar mass distribution of J1453g more accurately than ever in such distant worlds, revealing an alarming finding: the stellar structure is almost identical to that of the Milky Way.

Rewriting Galaxy Formation

Standard models predict that elliptical galaxies build their cores rapidly, producing centers dominated by low-mass stars. J1453g defies this: it contains higher-mass stars more typical of a mature spiral like the Milky Way. Scientists propose two explanations: the galaxy may have formed more gradually than expected, or an early violent collision with another galaxy reshaped it. Space.com Either way, the finding suggests galaxy evolution is far more complex than current theory allows. Einstein Crosses, rare as they are, are proving indispensable windows into how the universe grew — and how much remains unknown.