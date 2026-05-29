Vivo S60 was launched in China on Friday as the smartphone maker's new mid-range handset. The new phone is scheduled to go on sale in the country soon via the company's online store. It is offered in three colourways. The new Vivo S series handset is equipped with a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone boasts a 7,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging via a USB Type-C port. The handset also sports a 6.59-inch display that refreshes at up to 144Hz. It also features a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The Vivo S60 also sports a unibody "cold-carved glass” (translated from Chinese) design.

Vivo S60 and Vivo S60 Vitality Edition Price, Availability

Vivo S60 price starts at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 2156GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration costs CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 56,000). The top-of-the-line model, offering 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, is priced at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 62,000).

On the other hand, the Vivo S60 Vitality Edition is priced at CNY 2,899 (about Rs. 41,000) for the base 8GB + 256GB configuration, while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 45,000) and CNY 3,499 (about Rs. 49,000), respectively.

The new handsets will go on sale in China on June 3 via the Vivo online store. The Vivo S60 series is offered in Early Summer Green, Midsummer Night's Dream, and Sea of ​​Stars (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Vivo S60 Specifications, Features

The Vivo S60 is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The handset sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K (1,260 x 2,750 pixels) AMOLED display, with up to 144Hz of refresh rate, 459 ppi pixel density, 1.07 billion colours, HDR support, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The company claims that the phone ships with IP69 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Powering the Vivo S60 is a 4nm octa core Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, featuring three efficiency cores clocked at 2GHz, four performance cores clocked at 2.8GHz, and a prime core delivering a peak clock speed of 3GHz. The handset also features an Adreno 735 GPU, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Vivo S60 gets a triple rear camera system, with a 50-megapixel (f/1.75) main shooter, offering optical image stabilisation, an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel (f/2.65) periscope telephoto camera, delivering up to 100x digital zoom. On the front, the Vivo S60 sports a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) camera for selfies and video calls. The handset is capable of recording up to 4K videos.

The Vivo S60 packs a 7,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security, a gravity sensor, a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, and a gyroscope. The Vivo S60 measures 157.52x74.33x7.92mm and weighs about 207g.

Vivo S60 Vitality Edition Specifications, Features

The Vivo S60 Vitality Edition boasts the same display features, battery capacity, charging support, fingerprint sensor, dimensions, OS, and connectivity support as the Vivo S60. On top of this, the handset also carries the same primary and ultrawide cameras on the back as the standard model. However, unlike the Vivo S60, the Vitality Edition misses out on the 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

Apart from this, the Vivo S60 Vitality Edition is powered by a 4nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Full Power chipset, featuring four efficiency cores clocked at 2GHz and four performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.6GHz. The handset also sports an ARM Mali G625 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. It weighs about 199g.