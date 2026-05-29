Vivo TWS 5e was launched in China on Friday alongside the Vivo S60. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones come with up to 55dB hybrid adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC), compared to the 30dB ANC offered on its predecessor, the Vivo TWS 3e. As per the company, its latest offering has a stem-style design with silicone ear tips and rounded outer shells. The Vivo TWS 5e can deliver up to 55 hours of total battery life, including the charging case.

Vivo TWS 5e Price, Availability

The price of the Vivo TWS 5e in China is set at CNY 229 (roughly Rs. 3,200). The TWS earphones are available in Ink Black, Tianquing, and White (translated from Chinese) colour options. The wireless headset is now available to purchase in the country via the Vivo website.

Vivo TWS 5e Features, Specifications

The Vivo TWS 5e are equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers and support AAC, SBC, and LC3 audio codecs. The earphones feature Vivo's DeepX 3.0 stereo sound effects and Spatial Audio support. The company claims these deliver a more immersive listening experience while consuming music, movies, and games.

For noise cancellation, the Vivo TWS 5e earphones offer up to 55dB hybrid adaptive ANC. The earphones also support dual-microphone AI call noise reduction. Vivo claims the earbuds can automatically adjust noise cancellation levels based on surrounding environmental conditions.

On the connectivity front, the Vivo TWS 5e supports Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and dual-device pairing. The earphones offer a wireless range of up to 10 metres and have a low-latency mode, offering full-link latency as low as 42ms. The company claims the earbuds can deliver up to 13 hours of playback on a single charge, while the charging case extends the total battery life to up to 55 hours. They support charging via USB Type-C.

The earbuds measure 31.1×21.9×23.2mm and weigh approximately 4.3g each, while the charging case measures 63×47.8×27.3mm. With the case included, the Vivo TWS 5e weighs around 43g.

