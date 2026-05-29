Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Vivo TWS 5e Launched in China With 11mm Dynamic Drivers, Hybrid Adaptive ANC, Up to 55 Hours Battery Life

Vivo TWS 5e Launched in China With 11mm Dynamic Drivers, Hybrid Adaptive ANC, Up to 55 Hours Battery Life

The Vivo TWS 5e are claimed to offer immersive panoramic sound for a more spacious listening experience.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 May 2026 17:52 IST
Vivo TWS 5e Launched in China With 11mm Dynamic Drivers, Hybrid Adaptive ANC, Up to 55 Hours Battery Life

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo has launched the TWS earphones in three colourways

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo TWS 5e supports Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity
  • They support dual-microphone AI call noise reduction
  • The Vivo TWS 5e support AAC, SBC, and LC3 audio codecs
Advertisement

Vivo TWS 5e was launched in China on Friday alongside the Vivo S60. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones come with up to 55dB hybrid adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC), compared to the 30dB ANC offered on its predecessor, the Vivo TWS 3e. As per the company, its latest offering has a stem-style design with silicone ear tips and rounded outer shells. The Vivo TWS 5e can deliver up to 55 hours of total battery life, including the charging case.

Vivo TWS 5e Price, Availability

The price of the Vivo TWS 5e in China is set at CNY 229 (roughly Rs. 3,200). The TWS earphones are available in Ink Black, Tianquing, and White (translated from Chinese) colour options. The wireless headset is now available to purchase in the country via the Vivo website.

Vivo TWS 5e Features, Specifications

The Vivo TWS 5e are equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers and support AAC, SBC, and LC3 audio codecs. The earphones feature Vivo's DeepX 3.0 stereo sound effects and Spatial Audio support. The company claims these deliver a more immersive listening experience while consuming music, movies, and games.

For noise cancellation, the Vivo TWS 5e earphones offer up to 55dB hybrid adaptive ANC. The earphones also support dual-microphone AI call noise reduction. Vivo claims the earbuds can automatically adjust noise cancellation levels based on surrounding environmental conditions.

On the connectivity front, the Vivo TWS 5e supports Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and dual-device pairing. The earphones offer a wireless range of up to 10 metres and have a low-latency mode, offering full-link latency as low as 42ms. The company claims the earbuds can deliver up to 13 hours of playback on a single charge, while the charging case extends the total battery life to up to 55 hours. They support charging via USB Type-C.

The earbuds measure 31.1×21.9×23.2mm and weigh approximately 4.3g each, while the charging case measures 63×47.8×27.3mm. With the case included, the Vivo TWS 5e weighs around 43g.
 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo TWS 5e, Vivo TWS 5e Price, Vivo TWS 5e specifications, Vivo, tws
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Key Specifications Revealed Days Ahead of Launch in India on June 4
Vivo TWS 5e Launched in China With 11mm Dynamic Drivers, Hybrid Adaptive ANC, Up to 55 Hours Battery Life
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. New OTT Releases This Week: Jolly LLB 3, Kara, Spider-Noir, and More
  2. Vivo S60 With 7,200mAh Battery and 144Hz Display Arrives at This Price
  3. Acer Predator Atlas 8 Arrives With 8-Inch 120Hz Display, Up to 24GB RAM
  4. Vivo T5 Debuts With 7,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: See Price
  5. Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Destroyed in Fiery Explosion During Ground Test
  6. Vivo TWS 5e With Hybrid Adaptive ANC Debuts in China: See Price, Features
  7. iOS 27 Leak Reveals Everything New Coming to Your iPhone This Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Blue Origin’s New Glenn Rocket Explodes During Pre-Launch Test in Florida
  2. Activision to Shut Down Call of Duty: Warzone on PS4, Xbox One After Modern Warfare 4 Launch
  3. Vivo Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones Launched With Up to 75 Hours of Battery Life
  4. Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Key Specifications Revealed Days Ahead of Launch in India on June 4
  5. Vivo TWS 5e Launched in China With 11mm Dynamic Drivers, Hybrid Adaptive ANC, Up to 55 Hours Battery Life
  6. Vivo S60 Launched With 7,200mAh Battery and 144Hz Display, Vivo S60 Vitality Edition Tags Along: Price, Specifications
  7. France's Financial Markets Authority Sets June 20 Deadline for Crypto Firms to Acquire MiCA Licence
  8. Sathi Leelavathi OTT Release: Where to Watch Lavanya Tripathi’s Romantic Drama?
  9. 007 First Light, IO Interactive's James Bond Title, Sells 1.5 Million Copies in Just 24 Hours of Launch
  10. Honor Win Turbo Launched With 10,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 8500 Racing Edition Chipset: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »