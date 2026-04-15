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Oppo Reno 16 Pro Series Key Features, Colourways and Other Details Surface Online

Oppo Reno 16 Pro series is expected to include two models, dubbed Oppo Reno 16 Pro and Reno 16 Pro Mini.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 April 2026 18:07 IST
Oppo Reno 16 Pro Series Key Features, Colourways and Other Details Surface Online

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 16 Pro series might succeed the Reno 15 Pro lineup

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Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 16 Pro series could be offered in four shades
  • Oppo Reno 16 Pro lineup might include two models
  • The tech firm has yet to confirm the launch
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Oppo Reno 16 series is expected to be launched in the middle of this year. The lineup is expected to include at least four models, one of which could be marketed as the Oppo Reno 16 Pro. A tipster has now revealed key details about a purported Oppo Reno 16 Pro series phone, including its chipset, display, colour options, storage configurations, battery capacity, and display features. Moreover, the Oppo Reno 16 Pro series is expected to be equipped with a 200-megapixel camera on the back. The lineup will reportedly also feature a new button on the right side, taking inspiration from OnePlus phones.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Series Specifications, Colour Options (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has claimed that the Oppo Reno 16 Pro series will be launched in four colourways, including black, green, purple, and white. Moreover, it could be available for purchase in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations. However, the leaker believes that it is unclear if the top-end option will be discontinued or not.

Moreover, the Oppo Reno 16 Pro lineup will reportedly be either powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC or the Dimensity 9500s chipset. The rumoured Reno 16 Pro series is also expected to be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery. It is said to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO flat display, surrounded by relatively thin bezels. In terms of camera configuration, the Reno 16 Pro lineup could be equipped with a 200-megapixel camera, paired with an unspecified periscope camera. It might also sport a metal frame.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Oppo Reno 16 series will include the Oppo Reno 16, Oppo Reno 16 Pro, Oppo Reno 16 Pro Mini, and Oppo Reno 16C models. The phones will reportedly be equipped with a ‘Plus' key on the right side, similar to the OnePlus handsets. However, the tech firm has yet to confirm the launch of the lineup.

The company launched the Oppo Reno 15 Pro in India on January 8 at a starting price of Rs. 67,999. To recap, the phone sports a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, coupled with a Mali-G720 MC7 GPU.

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Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 16 Pro, Oppo Reno 16 Pro Mini, Oppo Reno 16, Oppo Reno 16 Pro Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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