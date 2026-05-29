Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is scheduled to launch in India early next month. The upcoming smartphone was recently spotted on a benchmarking platform, revealing its chipset and other details. Days before its debut, the company has revealed various specifications and features of the handset, including the name of the chipset, battery capacity, OS support, and display details. The new Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will be powered by the same chipset as the Pro model. The phone is now confirmed to arrive in the country with wireless charging support. It will also feature an AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 144Hz.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Specifications, Features (Expected)

The dedicated microsite for the upcoming Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ has been updated to confirm that the new smartphone will be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset, which is built on a 4nm process, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.4GHz. The company claims that the handset has managed to score more than 24,00,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. Moreover, it is now confirmed to feature up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

For thermal management, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will be equipped with a vapour cooling chamber, featuring a 4,600 sq mm heat dissipation area. Additionally, the company has revealed that the smartphone will be backed by a 6,500mAh battery, which is claimed to provide more than two days of battery life. The handset will ship with support for 90W wired and 15W wireless fast charging.

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is confirmed to sport a 6.8-inch 1.5K Extreme AMOLED display, delivering up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 5,200 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Apart from this, the company claims that its new Edge 70 series phone will ship with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with MIL-810H certification for durability. The handset will run on Android 16-based Hello UI. The tech firm promises three years of OS upgrades and five years of security updates for the phone.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will carry a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter, featuring a Sony LYT-710 sensor and 3.5-degree optical image stabilisation. The handset will also boast a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera on the back, which will offer up to 50x digital zoom capabilities.

This comes soon after the company announced that the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will be launched in India on June 4. The smartphone is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart. It will be offered in Pantone Chicory Coffee, Pantone Stormy Sea, and Pantone Zinfandel colour options, featuring a sculpted wood finish, twill-inspired finish, and satin-luxe finish, respectively.

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