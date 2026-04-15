Xiaomi 17 Max has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. Xiaomi is yet to confirm when it's arriving, but the handset has turned up on an early regulatory body website, confirming imminent launch. The Xiaomi 17 Max is expected to be the last model in the Xiaomi 17 lineup, which already includes the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, and Xiaomi 17 Ultra models. The Xiaomi 17 Max is likely to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It could feature a 6.9-inch OLED display and an 8,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi 17 Max Bags Chinese Regulator's Radio Certification

As spotted by multiple Weibo users, an unreleased Xiaomi smartphone with the model number 2605EPN8EC has surfaced on the SRRC (State Radio Regulation of China) website in China. This model number is believed to be associated with the Xiaomi 17 Max. The screenshot of the listing shared by the tipsters confirms 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity options in the phone.

The appearance on the SRRC indicates that the Xiaomi 17 Max will be released in the Chinese market soon. However, Xiaomi has yet to confirm the exact launch date. Previous leaks claimed that it will go official in May. It is likely to be more expensive than the standard Xiaomi 17 model.

The Xiaomi 17 Max is tipped to feature a Leica-branded triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel 1/1.4-inch Samsung ISOCELL HPE primary sensor. The camera module could also house a 50-megapixel 1/1.95-inch Sony sensor and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It is said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

The Xiaomi 17 Max is rumoured to house an 8,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support. It is likely to feature a 6.8-inch display.

Xiaomi's 17-series currently includes the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, and Xiaomi 17 Ultra models.

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