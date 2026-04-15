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Xiaomi 17 Max Turns Up on China's SRRC Database, Could Launch Soon

The Xiaomi 17 Max is expected to be the fifth model in the Xiaomi 17 series.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 April 2026 18:05 IST
Xiaomi 17 Max Turns Up on China's SRRC Database, Could Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 Max is rumoured to house an 8,000mAh battery

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 Max turned up in a regulatory body listing
  • It could feature a 6.9-inch OLED display
  • Xiaomi 17 Max is tipped to feature a Leica-branded triple rear cameras
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Xiaomi 17 Max has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. Xiaomi is yet to confirm when it's arriving, but the handset has turned up on an early regulatory body website, confirming imminent launch. The Xiaomi 17 Max is expected to be the last model in the Xiaomi 17 lineup, which already includes the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, and Xiaomi 17 Ultra models. The Xiaomi 17 Max is likely to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It could feature a 6.9-inch OLED display and an 8,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi 17 Max Bags Chinese Regulator's Radio Certification

As spotted by multiple Weibo users, an unreleased Xiaomi smartphone with the model number 2605EPN8EC has surfaced on the SRRC (State Radio Regulation of China) website in China. This model number is believed to be associated with the Xiaomi 17 Max. The screenshot of the listing shared by the tipsters confirms 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity options in the phone.

The appearance on the SRRC indicates that the Xiaomi 17 Max will be released in the Chinese market soon. However, Xiaomi has yet to confirm the exact launch date. Previous leaks claimed that it will go official in May. It is likely to be more expensive than the standard Xiaomi 17 model.

The Xiaomi 17 Max is tipped to feature a Leica-branded triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel 1/1.4-inch Samsung ISOCELL HPE primary sensor. The camera module could also house a 50-megapixel 1/1.95-inch Sony sensor and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It is said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

The Xiaomi 17 Max is rumoured to house an 8,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support. It is likely to feature a 6.8-inch display.

Xiaomi's 17-series currently includes the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, and Xiaomi 17 Ultra models.

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Xiaomi 17

Xiaomi 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 12-bit LTPO AMOLED display
  • Impressive still cameras and video recording
  • Perfectly usable 8K video recording
  • Good battery life
  • 100W fast wired charging
  • 50W wireless charging (using proprietary dock)
  • Bad
  • Average ultrawide camera
  • AI tools need some polish
  • Poor ultrawide video recording
  • Preinstalled third-party app
Read detailed Xiaomi 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6330mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2,656x1,220 pixels
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 2.90-inch
Cover Resolution 976x596 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1200x2608 pixels
Xiaomi 17 Pro

Xiaomi 17 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.30-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 904x572 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1220x2656 pixels
Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Xiaomi 17 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb cameras
  • Solid design
  • Bright display
  • Decent battery backup and 90W wired fast-charging support
  • Photography kit (sold separately)
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Stereo speakers aren't very loud
Read detailed Xiaomi 17 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6,800mAh
OS Android 16
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Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi 17 Max, Xiaomi 17 Series, Xiaomi 17 Max Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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