The Pacific Islands Academy of Sciences aims to support regional research and encourage young scientists' development.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 October 2024 17:25 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Raelle Gann-Owens

Pacific Islands: Advocating for Inclusion in Global Scientific Discussions.

Highlights
  • Pacific Islands Academy of Sciences aims to foster regional research
  • Focus on supporting young scientists in the Pacific region
  • Global organisations back the academy's launch and mission
Scientists from across the Pacific Islands will gather in Samoa to officially launch the Pacific Islands Academy of Sciences. This initiative has been driven by the desire to give Pacific Island scholars a more significant presence in global scientific discussions, particularly on issues affecting their region, like climate change. Around 150 researchers from 21 Pacific nations and territories are expected to attend the event, which aims to foster collaboration, enhance scientific education, and support aspiring scientists in the region.

Addressing Climate Change

Collin Tukuitonga, a public health scholar at the University of Auckland and originally from the Polynesian island of Niue, co-chaired the committee behind the academy's creation. He emphasises that climate change, especially the rising sea levels affecting low-lying islands, is one of the most urgent problems facing the Pacific Islands. According to Tukuitonga, “it's the single biggest challenge to the lives and livelihoods of Pacific people.” He stresses that the solution lies in local scholars conducting impactful research to influence policies, yet the region's limited number of qualified scientists hinders their ability to contribute effectively.

Empowering Young Scientists

A core aim of the academy is to encourage young Pacific Islanders to pursue careers in science. Tukuitonga believes that the focus should be on nurturing the next generation of researchers. One of the key voices in this effort is Salote Nasalo, a Fijian who is completing her Ph.D. in mangrove ecology at the University of the South Pacific. As a vocal advocate for young and Indigenous scientists, Nasalo helped shape the academy's early career membership category to provide opportunities and support for emerging researchers.

Global Support and Membership

The academy's establishment is backed by organisations like the International Science Council, the Australian Academy of Science, and Japan's Sasakawa Peace Foundation. Initially, 12 foundation fellows will be appointed to lead the organisation and its secretariat in Samoa. The academy will be open to Pacific Island scientists worldwide and researchers focused on the region.

 

