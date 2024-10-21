Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • AI Tool Helps People with Opposing Views Find Common Ground in Public Policy Deliberations

AI Tool Helps People with Opposing Views Find Common Ground in Public Policy Deliberations

An AI tool developed by Google DeepMind helps people with differing views find common ground in public policy discussions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 October 2024 20:02 IST
AI Tool Helps People with Opposing Views Find Common Ground in Public Policy Deliberations

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ tungnguyen0905

Tool powered by artificial intelligence (AI) can help people

Highlights
  • AI tool helps diverse groups find common ground on public policy
  • AI summarises differing views better than human mediators in trials
  • AI could revolutionise conflict resolution in citizen deliberations
Advertisement

Artificial intelligence is showing promise in helping people with opposing views find common ground. A new tool developed by Google DeepMind uses AI to mediate discussions and synthesise viewpoints into balanced summaries. In recent trials, participants favoured the AI-generated summaries over those created by human mediators, suggesting that AI could be an effective mediator for complex discussions. This was highlighted in a study published in Science on October 17, 2024.

The system, named the Habermas Machine after philosopher Jürgen Habermas, was created by a team led by Christopher Summerfield, Research Director at the UK AI Safety Institute. The AI tool was tested with groups of participants who discussed topics related to UK public policy. The AI was tasked with summarising their differing views into a coherent, representative statement. These summaries were then rated by participants. Surprisingly, 56% preferred the AI-generated summaries, with the remainder favouring the human mediator's version. Independent reviewers also gave higher scores to the AI-generated summaries for fairness and clarity.

AI in Citizen Deliberations

Summerfield explained that the AI model was designed to produce summaries that received the most endorsement from group members, by learning from their preferences. While this is an encouraging step towards improving deliberative processes, it also highlights the challenges of scaling such democratic initiatives.

The research involved an experiment with 439 UK residents, where participants shared opinions on public policy questions. Each group's responses were processed by the AI, which then generated a combined summary. Notably, the study found that the AI tool enhanced agreement among group members, indicating potential for policy-making in real-world settings.

Ethan Busby, an AI researcher at Brigham Young University, sees this as a promising direction, but others, like Sammy McKinney from the University of Cambridge, urge caution regarding the reduced human connection in such debates.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: AI, Public Policy, DeepMind, Consensus Building, Conflict Resolution, Technology in Democracy
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Global South's Biodiversity Gaps in Genomic Databases Pose Challenges for Conservation Efforts
Google Play Store Developing Download Manager That Lists Recently Download Apps: Report

Related Stories

AI Tool Helps People with Opposing Views Find Common Ground in Public Policy Deliberations
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Addresses Green Line, Motherboard Issues on Phones: Report
  2. iPhone 16 Plus Review: The One Worth Buying This Year
  3. OnePlus 13 Launch Date, Colour Options, Design Officially Confirmed
  4. iPhone SE 4 Dummy Units Suggest Design Changes
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Dimensions Leak Online
  6. iQOO 13 Launch Confirmed for October; Specifications Teased
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Launched: Specifications, Price
  8. iQOO 13 India Launch Teased by Company Country Head Nipun Marya
  9. Don't Miss Karthi's Emotional Drama Meiyazhagan on Netflix!
  10. Realme GT 7 Pro Appears on Geekbench With These Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Meiyazhagan OTT Release Date Reportedly Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Tamil Drama Film
  2. Devara Part 1 OTT Release Date: Junior NTR's Film Might Stream on Netflix Soon
  3. The Penguin Episode 5 Now Available on JioCinema Premium
  4. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga OTT Release Date Confirmed, to be Available in Seven Languages
  5. John Abraham and Sharvari Starrer Vedaa Now Streaming Online on ZEE5
  6. This Short-Horned Lizard Squirts Toxic Blood From its Eyes
  7. Growing New Forests in Mexico Could Help Protect Oyamel Forests and Monarch Butterflies
  8. China Builds World's Most Powerful Resistive Magnet at SHMFF
  9. AI Tool Helps People with Opposing Views Find Common Ground in Public Policy Deliberations
  10. NASA Collaborates with Artemis Accords Signatories for Sustainable Space Exploration
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »