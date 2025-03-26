Technology News
English Edition

Pulsar Fusion’s Nuclear Fusion Rockets May Revolutionise Space Travel

Pulsar Fusion has introduced Sunbird, a nuclear fusion-powered rocket that could significantly cut space travel time.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 March 2025 22:09 IST
Pulsar Fusion’s Nuclear Fusion Rockets May Revolutionise Space Travel

Photo Credit: NASA

Pulsar Fusion aims to develop nuclear fusion rockets for faster solar system travel.

Highlights
  • Pulsar Fusion reveals plans for nuclear fusion-powered rockets
  • Sunbird rockets may reduce Mars travel time by half
  • Initial tests will begin this year, with an orbital demo in 2027
Advertisement

A UK-based company has announced plans for nuclear fusion-powered rockets that could reduce travel time across the solar system. Pulsar Fusion has been working on the project in secrecy for a decade and recently introduced the concept at the Space-Comm Expo in London. The company aims to test the technology this year and conduct an orbital demonstration by 2027. The rockets, called Sunbirds, are designed to propel spacecraft at high speeds using nuclear fusion. Experts believe that if the technology works, it could transform space exploration. However, some remain sceptical about its feasibility.

Technology Behind the Sunbird Rockets

As reported, the rockets will use a Duel Direct Fusion Drive (DDFD) engine. This system is designed to generate thrust by fusing deuterium and helium-3. Unlike conventional fusion reactors, the DDFD would produce charged particles that could be directly used for propulsion. The company claims that this technology could cut the journey to Mars in half and reduce the travel time to Pluto to just four years. However, the fusion process has not yet been successfully tested in space.

Challenges and Expert Opinions

In an interview with Live Science, Paulo Lozano, an astronautics professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, expressed doubts about the project. He stated that fusion technology remains complex and has not yet been mastered for compact systems like these rockets. Richard Dinan, CEO of Pulsar Fusion, responded by saying that fusion in space is easier to achieve because the vacuum eliminates many of the challenges faced on Earth. The company plans to test the propulsion system this year, though initial trials will use inert gases instead of helium-3 due to its high cost.

Future Plans and Potential Hurdles

Pulsar Fusion hopes to create a fleet of Sunbird rockets that can be reused multiple times. These rockets would be stationed in orbit and attach to spacecraft, helping them reach deep space. This approach could lower costs for long-distance missions. However, one of the biggest challenges is sourcing helium-3, which is rare and expensive. Some experts suggest that mining helium-3 from the Moon could be a solution, but no such plans are in place yet. The company has not set a timeline for when a fully functional Sunbird prototype will be ready.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nuclear Fusion, Space Travel, Pulsar Fusion, Space Technology, Sunbird Rocket, Mars Mission, Future Rockets
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon, Flipkart Found to Have Violated Indian Quality Control Rules During Warehouse Raids
Poco F7 Ultra, Poco F7 Pro Global Launch Date Announced; Unboxing Video Leaked Online

Related Stories

Pulsar Fusion’s Nuclear Fusion Rockets May Revolutionise Space Travel
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro Price Leaked Online
  2. IPL 2025 Live Streaming for Free: How to Watch RR vs KKR IPL Match Online?
  3. Vivo X200 Ultra Confirmed to Launch in April; Could Arrive With Vivo X200s
  4. Tecno Camon 40 Series to Get 3 Years of OS, 5 Years of Security Updates
  5. Vivo T4 5G Set to Launch in India Soon; to Be Available on Flipkart
  6. Vivo Y300t With 6,500mAh Battery Confirmed to Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. New Research Suggests Dark Energy Is Evolving, Challenging Cosmology Models
  2. Pulsar Fusion’s Nuclear Fusion Rockets May Revolutionise Space Travel
  3. 30,000-Year-Old Vulture Feathers Discovered, Uniquely Preserved in Volcanic Ash
  4. ISRO and IIT Madras Unveil Research Centre for Space Thermal Sciences
  5. Google X Introduces Taara Chip to Enable High-Speed Internet via Light Beams
  6. Supernova Remnants Found in Oceanic Samples, Scientists Look to Moon
  7. ESA’s Euclid Telescope Releases First Data, Mapping 26 Million Galaxies
  8. Alien Life May Survive on Planets Orbiting White Dwarfs, Study Finds
  9. NASA Reviews Boeing Starliner’s Future Amid Technical Challenges
  10. Anora Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »