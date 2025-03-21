Poco has announced the global launch date of the Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra. The phones will be unveiled in a global launch event in Singapore in the last week of March. The Xiaomi sub-brand also posted an image revealing the rear design of the handsets. The Poco F7 Pro is anticipated to debut as a global variant of the Redmi K80, while the Poco F7 Ultra could be similar to the Redmi K80 Pro. They will run on Snapdragon chipsets. Additionally, an unboxing video of the handsets has gone live on YouTube showcasing design and specifications.

Poco F7 Series Launch Date

Poco will unveil the Poco F7 Pro and F7 Ultra on March 27 in Singapore. The launch event is scheduled for 8:00 GMT (1:30 pm IST). The teaser image shared by the brand shows the Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra in black and yellow colourways with identical design. They have circular rear camera modules with an LED flash placed outside.

The Poco F7 Pro is confirmed to run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the Ultra version will have a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood.

Additionally, A YouTube channel named TechTablets posted an unboxing video of the Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra. As per the video, the Poco F7 Pro has 12GB RAM and the Ultra model has 16GB RAM. Both handsets feature 512GB of storage. The video shows off the retail box of the handsets which includes a protective case, charger, USB Type-C cable, documentation, a SIM-ejector tool, and the smartphone itself.

The video suggests that the Pro model supports 90W wired charging, while the Ultra model has 120W wired charging. They are shown in a dual-tone finish with the Poco F7 Pro featuring a silver shade, while the Poco F7 Ultra has a black finish. They have a hole-punch cutout on the display.

The Poco F7 series could run on HyperOS 2 and pack a 50-megapixel OIS-supported main rear camera. They could offer an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. The F7 Pro is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery, while the Poco F7 Ultra is tipped to get a 5,300mAh battery.