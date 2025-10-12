Technology News
English Edition

Researchers Build Record 6,000-Qubit Quantum Machine That Works at Room Temperature

Scientists have constructed a 6,100-qubit quantum array working at room temperature, setting new benchmarks in coherence and scale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 October 2025 18:11 IST
Researchers Build Record 6,000-Qubit Quantum Machine That Works at Room Temperature

Photo Credit: Caltech/Lance Hayashida

Caltech team builds 6,100-qubit neutral-atom array working at room temp with record-high coherence times

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • 6,100-qubit neutral-atom system operates at room temperature
  • Coherence time reaches 12.6 seconds, fidelity 99.98%
  • Atom shuttling demonstrated for quantum error correction
Advertisement

Scientists have built a 6,000-qubit quantum system as a result of a remarkable experiment. This result helps to redefine the future of computing, although it functions at room temperature. The achievement denotes a significant step, as this facilitates the development of large-scale quantum computers that can address problems beyond classical machines. Quantum systems need to be kept extremely cold commonly; however, this one uses neutral atoms, and it is managed by lasers, still works with accuracy. Experts noted that this progress brings us closer to having practical quantum computers, allowing us to work in normal conditions."

Caltech Scientists Build 6,000-Qubit Quantum System That Works at Room Temperature, Redefining the Future of Computing

According to a Live Science report, researchers from the California Institute of Technology created the system using optical tweezers to trap over 6,100 atoms arranged in a grid. The atoms were managed by using finely tuned laser beams. It is also allowing scientists to have a notable coherence time of 12.6 seconds and an operation fidelity of 99.98%. These outcomes point to one of the most stable and large-scale quantum systems ever built. All are functioning at normal laboratory temperatures.

The team also demonstrated that atoms could be moved across tiny distances without losing their quantum states—a key requirement for building fault-tolerant and scalable machines. This ability to “shuttle” atoms opens the door to more complex operations, such as implementing quantum error correction and linking multiple processors together.

To existing superconducting and ion-trap technologies, this development makes neutral-atom platforms strong competitors. This relies on expensive cooling systems, and although challenges remain, such as managing entanglement across thousands of qubits. This experiment proves that large, coherent quantum systems are achievable outside extreme environments.

Researchers believe this milestone will inspire a new generation of hybrid quantum systems designed to balance stability, scalability, and simplicity. As the technology advances, the dream of practical quantum computing may be closer than ever before.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: quantum computing, atom, neutral-atom
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
James Webb Space Telescope Detects Phosphine on Brown Dwarf Wolf 1130C
Engineers Develop Predictive Battery Tool to End Range Anxiety for Electric Vehicle Drivers

Related Stories

Researchers Build Record 6,000-Qubit Quantum Machine That Works at Room Temperature
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple May Launch M5 MacBooks, New Mac Studio and Mini in 2026: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Researchers Build Record 6,000-Qubit Quantum Machine That Works at Room Temperature
  2. Engineers Develop Predictive Battery Tool to End Range Anxiety for Electric Vehicle Drivers
  3. Nobel Prize in Physics 2025 Awarded for Breakthroughs in Quantum Tunnelling and Energy Quantisation
  4. Blue Origin Prepares New Glenn Rocket for NASA’s ESCAPADE Mars Mission
  5. World’s First Chip Combining 2D Materials With Silicon Circuits Marks Breakthrough in Computing
  6. Coolie Hindi Dub Now Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Rajnikanth's Action Thriller
  7. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Game of Thrones Prequel
  8. D/o Prasad Rao: Kanabadutaledu OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Legally Veer Is Streaming Now: Know Where to Watch the Critically Acclaimed Courtroom Drama
  10. Stay (2025), Starring Ewan McGregor and Ryan Gosling, Now Available for Streaming Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »