Mathematicians Revive Discarded Particles to Boost Quantum Computing

Neglectons added to Ising anyons could solve quantum fragility and enable universal quantum computing.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 August 2025 23:14 IST
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Quantum computers use fragile qubits, powerful yet easily disturbed by environment

Highlights
  • Neglectons bring new life to Ising anyons in quantum computing
  • Braiding particles may lead to universal quantum computation
  • Math breakthrough redefines particles once thought useless
Quantum Computers as Infrastructure Quantum Computers are machines which make use of the crazy rules of quantum mechanics to perform operations which are impossible on any other type of computer. Classical bits can be 0 or 1, and that's it, but quantum bits (qubits) can also be some combination of 0 and 1 simultaneously. They are therefore incredibly strong, but also incredibly fragile. The tiniest environmental disturbances can break these fragile states. It's the hardest challenge in the known universe: how do you build a computer that doesn't melt?

A New Discovery

As per Live Science report, mathematicians have found a new path forward. In a study published in Nature Communications, they revived a class of particles once thrown out as useless. These particles, called "neglectons," work together with a special type of quasiparticle known as Ising anyons. Ising anyons are found only in two-dimensional systems and play an important role in “topological quantum computing,” where information is stored not in the particles but in the way they braid around each other.

The Problem with Ising Anyons

The problem with Ising anyons has always been that they are incomplete. As one researcher explained, it's like trying to type with only half the keys on a keyboard. By adding neglectons, the missing functions are restored. This makes it possible to achieve “universal computation” using braiding alone.

The Math Behind It

The breakthrough comes from rethinking a mathematical theory known as non-semisimple topological quantum field theory. Normally, particles with zero “weight” are ignored. But the researchers found a new way to assign values so those particles are no longer useless.

Why It Matters

While this doesn't mean we'll have practical topological quantum computers tomorrow, it opens a promising direction. Instead of inventing new exotic materials, scientists may only need to reinterpret existing systems through better mathematics to unlock the next era of quantum computing.

 

Further reading: quantum computing, neglectons, Ising anyons, topological quantum computing, qubits, mathematics breakthrough, particle physics, Nature Communications
