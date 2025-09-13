A Canadian startup has unveiled a breakthrough device that could accelerate the path toward practical quantum computing. Qubic Technologies has designed a cryogenic travelling-wave parametric amplifier (TWPA) that reportedly reduces heat emissions in quantum computers by a factor of 10,000, nearly eliminating thermal output. The device, described as being made from proprietary “quantum materials”, is scheduled to be brought to market in 2026. Researchers believe this could help slash costs, shrink bulky cooling systems, and overcome one of the most persistent barriers to scalable quantum machines.

Qubic's Cryogenic Amplifier Targets 2026 Launch, Tackles Key Quantum Computing Barriers

According to statement from Qubic, the new amplifier addresses a longstanding challenge with cryogenic amplifiers used to measure the faint signals produced by qubits at near-absolute zero temperatures. Because the TWPA layout minimises heat load to essentially zero, it has the potential to streamline quantum system architecture and improve efficiency – key advances for scaling up quantum computing to a commercial level.

Challenges that quantum computers must meet include error correction, the need for extreme cooling, and qubit instability, he says in Competitive approaches are another indication of a global effort to transcend these barriers.

A qubit amplifier, scheduled to launch in 2026, could shake the landscape by increasing the accuracy with which qubit states can be measured—in particular, by overriding thermal noise and allowing for rapidly scalable systems able to pack more quantum capacity than a supercomputer.